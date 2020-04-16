City of Palo Alto CA : Water, Gas & Wastewater Utility Standards

These standards govern the requirements for design and construction of all water, gas, and wastewater utility facilities within the City of Palo Alto. Private utilities on private property are under the jurisdiction of the City's Development Center's Building Inspection Division. All WGW utility projects within the City's public right of way (including gas services up to and encompassing the gas meter) shall conform to these standards and thePublic Works Standard Drawings and Specificationsunless otherwise approved in writing by the Water, Gas, Wastewater Engineering Manager.