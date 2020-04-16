Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Palo Alto CA : Water, Gas & Wastewater Utility Standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:41am EDT

These standards govern the requirements for design and construction of all water, gas, and wastewater utility facilities within the City of Palo Alto. Private utilities on private property are under the jurisdiction of the City's Development Center's Building Inspection Division. All WGW utility projects within the City's public right of way (including gas services up to and encompassing the gas meter) shall conform to these standards and thePublic Works Standard Drawings and Specificationsunless otherwise approved in writing by the Water, Gas, Wastewater Engineering Manager.

Disclaimer

City of Palo Alto, CA published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:40:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aNew York forms team to develop 'Trump-proof' economic reopening plan
RE
11:54aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:53aDollar at one-week high as investors seek safety after jobless data
RE
11:52aSouth Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown
RE
11:51aMillions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages U.S. economy
RE
11:49aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:48aConocoPhillips cuts oil production, buybacks, spending
RE
11:47aCoronavirus test ramp-up to help Abbott weather 'toughest quarter'
RE
11:45aTop of Mind Launches PartnerNetwork Offering Lenders and Referral Partners a Simple Solution for Managing RESPA Compliance and Co-Branded Marketing Collateral
SE
11:41aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Water, Gas & Wastewater Utility Standards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group