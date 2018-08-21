City of Peoria IL : Temporary Closure of Willowlake Drive from Wednesday, August 22-Thursday, August 23

Willowlake Drive will be temporarily closed, with limited access to residents, beginning 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22 with work being completed by end of day Thursday, August, 23, weather permitting. Residents will have access by taking Willowlake Drive from the entrance furthest west of the Willow Knolls and Allen Road intersection.
Please plan to take an alternate route to your destination. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience during this project.
Disclaimer
City of Peoria, IL published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:26:09 UTC