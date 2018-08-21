City of Peoria IL : Temporary Closure of Willowlake Drive from Wednesday, August 22-Thursday, August 23

Willowlake Drive will be temporarily closed, with limited access to residents, beginning 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22 with work being completed by end of day Thursday, August, 23, weather permitting. Residents will have access by taking Willowlake Drive from the entrance furthest west of the Willow Knolls and Allen Road intersection.

Please plan to take an alternate route to your destination. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience during this project.