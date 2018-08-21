Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Peoria IL : Temporary Closure of Willowlake Drive from Wednesday, August 22-Thursday, August 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 12:27am CEST

Willowlake Drive will be temporarily closed, with limited access to residents, beginning 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22 with work being completed by end of day Thursday, August, 23, weather permitting. Residents will have access by taking Willowlake Drive from the entrance furthest west of the Willow Knolls and Allen Road intersection.

Please plan to take an alternate route to your destination. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued patience during this project.

Disclaimer

City of Peoria, IL published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aUK government aims to boost exports to 35 percent of GDP
RE
01:01aTrump takes Fed to task for rate hikes in Reuters interview
RE
01:01aExclusive - Trump demands Fed help on economy, complains about interest rate rises
RE
12:57aEXCLUSIVE : Trump worries that Mueller interview could be a 'perjury trap'
RE
12:57aCOLUMBIA GAS OF OHIO : Outage affects customers in Mount Vernon
PU
12:57aCITY OF LANCASTER CA : Testing CoolSeal Asphalt Designed to Absorb Less Heat
PU
12:47aSTEVENSON UNIVERSITY : Now Introducing the Greenzone!
PU
12:47aCITY OF DALLAS TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus
PU
12:42aEXCLUSIVE : Trump vows 'no concessions' with Turkey over detained U.S. pastor
RE
12:42aEXCLUSIVE : Trump does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : annual profit jumps 33 percent, misses forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.