City of Pico Rivera CA : Spring Bulky Item Pick Up Schedule

The City of Pico Rivera, in collaboration with NASA Services, will host a Spring Bulky Item Collection on five consecutive Saturdays, April 20 through May 18. Bulky item collection days will be based on your normal trash collection day per the schedule below.



This free, large-item curbside pickup is specifically for residential customers who need to dispose of large items that cannot be picked up as part of normal collection.

Eligible items for curbside bulk item pickup include:



Furniture such as chairs, sofas, and mattresses

Appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, and similar plumbing and small appliances

E-Waste such as computers, telephones, televisions, stereo equipment, and other electronic devices

Yard waste such as tree branches, scrap wood or bundles up to 4ft long

Clothing

Other non-hazardous items

All items must be able to be moved by two-man crews or they will NOT be collected

Items we will NOT take:

All hazardous wastes or materials such as oil, solvents or paints. No construction debris such as concrete, asphalt, lumber or drywall. No equipment or vehicles. No truck or automobile tires

Please consider donating all reusable or repairable items to your local thrift stores and non-profit organizations as these items can help benefit those in need in our local community.

ALL ITEMS MUST BE PLACED AT THE CURB NO LATER THAN 6:00 A.M. ON THE SCHEDULED DAY OF COLLECTION.

For additional information regarding the Spring Bulky Item Collection, call NASA Services at 888.888.0398.

SPRING BULKY ITEM COLLECTION SCHEDULE

REGULAR TRASH PICK UP DAY BULKY ITEM COLLECTION DATE

Monday Saturday, April 20

Tuesday Saturday, April 27

Wednesday Saturday, May 4

Thursday Saturday, May 11

Friday Saturday, May 18