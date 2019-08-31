Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Plano is extending expanding their annual Plano Peanut Butter Drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to all of Collin County for 2019. The Spread the Hope Collin County Peanut Butter Drive will run throughout the month of September with a goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to help feed hungry North Texans.

“This is the time of year where our community comes together to spread hope with their generosity and care for a common cause,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Collin County spread hope and love through the peanut butter drive.”

The drive is open to all Collin County and North Texas area residents, and results will be announced in mid-October. Participates can register to host their own drives or collect jars and drop them off at one of the official drop-off sites throughout Collin County. 

“There are more than 44,000 food-insecure children in Collin County alone, and one in every five kids across North Texas don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of NTFB. “The collaboration happening across Collin County for this peanut butter drive this year is inspiring and will help tremendously in our fight against hunger in North Texas.” 

WHEN:            The Month of September (1-30)         
 

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS: 

NTFB Perot Family Campus            Allen Public Library              Plano Municipal Center

3677 Mapleshade Ln.                         300 North Allen Drive             1520 K Avenue

Plano, TX 75075                                 Allen, TX 75013                      Plano, TX 75074 

Dr Pepper Ballpark                          Wylie Municipal Complex and Recreation Center

7300 Roughriders Trail                       300 Country Club Road, bldg. 100 and 200

Frisco, TX 75034                                Wylie, TX 75098

 Full list of drop-off locations available at ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive

WHERE:         Media Moment with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere

                        September 25 from 6-8 p.m.

                        The Shops at Willow Bend (lower level court)

                        6121 W. Park Blvd.

                        Plano, TX 75093

Liana Solis
North Texas Food Bank 
214-406-2978
liana.solis@ntfb.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aKBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, Inc. to Acquire Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for $56.85 Million in Equity Value
PR
11:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : 10-man Southampton deny Man United victory
AQ
10:42aTATNEFT' : Professional Skill Contest of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk
PU
10:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : continues winless streak with 1-1 Southampton draw
AQ
10:23aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Aug. 31)
AQ
10:22aNMDC : Details of Voting Results of 61st Annual General Meeting of NMDC Limited held on 30th August 2019​
PU
10:12aHUDSON'S BAY TO CLOSE DUTCH STORES : newspaper
RE
10:05aSPHINGOTEC GMBH : Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3) cause of acute myocardial depression. sphingotec launches first IVD test for DPP3 on Nexus IB10 Point-of-Care platform
EQ
10:05a4TEEN4 PHARMACEUTICALS GMBH : reports first results on Procizumab, a novel therapeutic anti-DPP3 antibody for treatment of acute myocardial depression 
EQ
10:01aCity of Plano Expands Annual Peanut Butter Drive to All of Collin County with a 100,000 pound goal for North Texas Food Bank
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sweden to introduce bank tax to fund defence boost
2Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers
3Iran official says U.S. showing 'some flexibility' on oil sales
4Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
5NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group