City of Plano TX : Celebrate 5 Years of Feeding Families with 50,000 pounds

09/04/2018 | 11:52pm CEST
Posted on: September 4, 2018

Celebrate 5 Years of Feeding Families with 50,000 pounds

Fight hunger with a donation to the Plano Peanut Butter Drive. The Mayor and City Council, partnering with the North Texas Food Bank, are helping to feed hungry children and families in Plano and Collin County.

The goal for our fifth year is to collect 50,000 pounds of peanut butter. Join our mission by donating regular-sized (16 oz.) plastic jars of peanut butter (or similar spreads like almond butter or sunflower butter).

Drop off items at any of these locations throughout September:

  • Davis Library, 7501-B Independence Pkwy.
  • Plano Municipal Center, 1520 K Ave.
  • Carpenter Park Recreation Center, 6701 Coit Rd.
  • The Shops at Willow Bend (lower-level court), 6121 W. Park Blvd.
  • North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus, 3677 Mapleshade Ln.

Results will be announced in mid-October. Help us #SpreadTheHopePlano!

Donate Today!

Disclaimer

City of Plano, TX published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 21:51:03 UTC
