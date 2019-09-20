Log in
City of Saint John : We want to hear from you – join the conversation on renewable energy in the Greater Saint John Region

09/20/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Residents of the Greater Saint John Region - we're looking for your input on renewable energy in your community!

Through a partnership between QUEST (Quality Urban Energy Systems of Tomorrow) and the University of Guelph, Accelerating Implementation of Renewable Energy (AIRE), a two-year project is underway to help municipalities across Canada reach emission reduction targets by enabling investment of local renewable energy projects and infrastructure. Municipalities like ours will benefit from hands-on learning techniques, real-world case studies on land use and other policy and technical tools, and a customized mapping toolkit to assess and communicate opportunities for future projects. As part of the community engagement for this project, a team of researchers will be conducting a survey across the Saint John Region to find out what residents know and think about renewable energy. We encourage you to share your thoughts and ideas with the team, and participate in the survey and mapping activity.

Join the team during one of the following dates and locations:

Monday, September 23, 2019
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Brundage Point River Centre
4 Ferry Road, Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

Thursday, September 26, 2019
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
YMCA of Greater Saint John
191 Churchill Boulevard, Saint John, N.B.

Friday, September 27, 2019
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saint John City Market
Atrium off Germain Street, Saint John, N.B.

Sunday, September 29, 2019
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Queen Square Farmers Market
Queen Square, Saint John, N.B.

Disclaimer

City of Saint John published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 17:11:09 UTC
