City of Salem IL : Street Oil & Chip Wed., 9/5/18

Weather permitting, the City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Wednesday September 05, 2018. Work should begin after 8:00A and be completed by 4:00P. Residents are reminded not to park along these streets this day ,not drive on fresh oil, and not to blow grass onto the streets.
Wednesday September 05, 2018: Salem, IL - oil & chip
Street:From: To:
N. Franklin Broughton Boone
Deer Path Boone Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Deer Path Hawthorn Rd
Hawthorn Est Dr Hawthorn Rd end
Broughton Rd Franklin Hawthorn
Reel Boone Spruce
Tulsa Boone Spruce
Bennett Reel end
Rig Reel Tulsa
Black Schwartz Roddy
Broom Schwartz Roddy
Schwartz Illinois Roddy
Spruce Roddy Ohio
Allmon Ohio College
N. Lincoln Boone Allmon
Warmouth College Ohio
Lovell Ohio College
Markland College Ohio
W. Bennett Indiana Illinois
Pine Ohio Illinois
Cedar Illinois Ohio
W. Schwartz College end
Airport Rd Boone 900 north
Newport Airport end
Lamar Airport end
Mills Cart Rd Hotze Baldridge Ln
