City of Salem IL : Street Oil & Chip Wed., 9/5/18

09/05/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Weather permitting, the City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Wednesday September 05, 2018. Work should begin after 8:00A and be completed by 4:00P. Residents are reminded not to park along these streets this day ,not drive on fresh oil, and not to blow grass onto the streets.

Wednesday September 05, 2018: Salem, IL - oil & chip

Street:From: To:

N. Franklin Broughton Boone

Deer Path Boone Meadow Lane

Meadow Lane Deer Path Hawthorn Rd

Hawthorn Est Dr Hawthorn Rd end

Broughton Rd Franklin Hawthorn

Reel Boone Spruce

Tulsa Boone Spruce

Bennett Reel end

Rig Reel Tulsa

Black Schwartz Roddy

Broom Schwartz Roddy

Schwartz Illinois Roddy

Spruce Roddy Ohio

Allmon Ohio College

N. Lincoln Boone Allmon

Warmouth College Ohio

Lovell Ohio College

Markland College Ohio

W. Bennett Indiana Illinois

Pine Ohio Illinois

Cedar Illinois Ohio

W. Schwartz College end

Airport Rd Boone 900 north

Newport Airport end

Lamar Airport end

Mills Cart Rd Hotze Baldridge Ln

Disclaimer

City of Salem, IL published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:31:03 UTC
