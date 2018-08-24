City of Salem IL : Street Oil & Chipping 8/30/2018

Weather permitting, the City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Thursday August 30, 2018. Work should begin after 8:00A and be completed by 4:00P. Residents are reminded not to park along these streets this day ,not drive on fresh oil, and not to blow grass onto the streets.

Thursday August 30, 2018: Salem, IL - oil & chip

Street: From: To:

N. Hamilton Boone Olive

N. Marion Olive Boone

E. Warmouth Hamilton UPRR

N. Rotan Boone Bennett

N. Vail Boone Seneff

N. Jefferson Seneff Boone

E. Lyford Vail Rotan

E. Williams Broadway end

E. Jennings Broadway end

N. Rotan Park Bryan

E. Bryan Broadway Woodland

Woodland Boone Northwood

Northwood Woodland end

Lynnwood Hardacre 300 ft south

Hardacre Cottonwood city limits

Hickory Grove Broadway end

Tanner Drive Broadway end

Water Plant road Spillway Rd end

Bryan Park:

GAR Spillway pool

Merritt Broadway GAR

GAR Merritt Boone

Decatur Boone Ricker

Ricker College Spillway

Lowes Cove Spillway end

Spillway parking lot