City of Salem IL : Street Oil & Chipping 8/30/2018

Weather permitting, the City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Thursday August 30, 2018. Work should begin after 8:00A and be completed by 4:00P. Residents are reminded not to park along these streets this day ,not drive on fresh oil, and not to blow grass onto the streets.
Thursday August 30, 2018: Salem, IL - oil & chip
Street:From: To:
N. Hamilton Boone Olive
N. Marion Olive Boone
E. Warmouth Hamilton UPRR
N. Rotan Boone Bennett
N. Vail Boone Seneff
N. Jefferson Seneff Boone
E. Lyford Vail Rotan
N. Rotan Boone Seneff
E. Williams Broadway end
E. Jennings Broadway end
N. Rotan Park Bryan
E. Bryan Broadway Woodland
Woodland Boone Northwood
Northwood Woodland end
Lynnwood Hardacre 300 ft south
Hardacre Cottonwood city limits
Hickory Grove Broadway end
Tanner Drive Broadway end
Water Plant road Spillway Rd end
Bryan Park:
GAR Spillway pool
Merritt Broadway GAR
GAR Merritt Boone
Decatur Boone Ricker
Ricker College Spillway
Lowes Cove Spillway end
Spillway parking lot
