City of San Bernardino CA : Best Best & Krieger LLP to Lead San Bernardino Legal Services

Statement from City Manager Andrea Miller

San Bernardino City Council made a unanimous decision to retain Best Best & Krieger LLP for San Bernardino's municipal legal services (Resolution No. 2018-224) during the August 1 City Council Meeting. This vote was supported by Mayor Davis and comes on the heels of the FY 2018/2019 budget adoption in June 2018 and a strategic effort to explore services that provide a greater benefit to residents while also providing a cost-savings to the City - and we couldn't be more optimistic about our new partnership with BB&K.



BB&K is currently providing legal services to the City through various interim agreements and will immediately transition into the City as the legal firm of record, serving alongside City Attorney Gary Saenz. The reputation of BB&K is superior and with experience representing more than 50 California cities, we are confident the legal team will serve San Bernardino well on issues including code enforcement issues, illegal dispensaries and cannabis regulation, land use and zoning, and ongoing litigation.

BB&K's lead attorney for San Bernardino is Sonia Carvalho, a senior partner at BB&K who has served as City Attorney in cities including Santa Ana, Colton, Claremont and Azusa. She will be joined by Thomas Rice and John Brown.

The decision to contract out legal services was not an easy one given the traditional in-house model used by the City. All parties are committed to working together through the transition. This is a bold step to help propel the forward momentum San Bernardino has begun to build through positive changes.