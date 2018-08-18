Log in
City of San Gabriel CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge

08/18/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Earlier this month, several concrete girders were delivered to the Alhambra Wash Bridge from Perris, California. Each of these girders weighs approximately 20,000 pounds. A total of 17 prestressed girders will be integrated in the replacement bridge, which replaces the existing 83-year old structure.

Some interesting facts about this project:

  • There will be 2,000 cubic yards of structure backfill
  • 1,171 cubic yards of structure concrete will be used
  • 196,000 pounds of reinforcing steel will be installed
  • If the 17 prestressed girders were to be stacked end-to-end, it would reach a total length of 1,360 feet

Located south of Valley Boulevard, the new $8.9 million replacement bridge will replace an existing 83-year old structure that is now classified as structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The final project is expected to be completed in 2020 using funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program, with additional funding provided by the City of San Gabriel.

Disclaimer

City of San Gabriel, CA published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 22:05:04 UTC
