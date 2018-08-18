City of San Gabriel CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge

Earlier this month, several concrete girders were delivered to the Alhambra Wash Bridge from Perris, California. Each of these girders weighs approximately 20,000 pounds. A total of 17 prestressed girders will be integrated in the replacement bridge, which replaces the existing 83-year old structure.

Some interesting facts about this project:

There will be 2,000 cubic yards of structure backfill

1,171 cubic yards of structure concrete will be used

196,000 pounds of reinforcing steel will be installed

If the 17 prestressed girders were to be stacked end-to-end, it would reach a total length of 1,360 feet

Located south of Valley Boulevard, the new $8.9 million replacement bridge will replace an existing 83-year old structure that is now classified as structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The final project is expected to be completed in 2020 using funds from the Federal Highway Bridge Program, with additional funding provided by the City of San Gabriel.