City of San Luis Obispo CA : Council adopts resolution supporting County-wide Measure G-18

The San Luis Obispo City Council has adopted a resolution supporting the County-wide Measure G-18. If passed by 51 percent of County voters in the November 6, 2018 General Election, Measure G-18 would amend the County of San Luis Obispo's General Plan to prohibit well stimulation treatments (such as fracking) and any new petroleum (such as oil) extraction while permitting existing oil extraction operations to remain in place on all land within the unincorporated area of the County. Currently, oil drilling and fracking is not allowed within San Luis Obispo City limits.

The resolution states that groundwater is a fundamental resource and the protection of its quantity and quality is a primary responsibility of government. Expansion or intensification of petroleum extraction would significantly increase the demand on the County's limited water supplies, and the wastewater and chemicals from petroleum operations could contaminate County surface water, groundwater and soil.

The City has a recent history of supporting efforts related to banning fracking and limiting oil drilling expansion due to health and safety, environmental, and climate concerns.