City of Santa Clara CA : Information regarding Candidate Forums for the November 2018 Election

08/31/2018 | 03:07am CEST

The City has received several inquiries regarding conducting candidate forums for the November 2018 election, where Santa Clara voters will elect Council Members from District 2 and District 3, as well as the Mayor and City Clerk (partial term) on a City-wide basis.

As the questions will likely be asked by other community members, the City is providing this Question & Answers format for the public's awareness to and, particularly, to avoid misinformation that may have already circulated by members of the public.

Questions and Answers

To view the Questions and Answers regarding the Candidate Forum, please view this PDF.

For more information on the upcoming November 2018 election, you may also visit our website at www.santaclaraca.gov/electioninfo

Disclaimer

City of Santa Clara, CA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:06:03 UTC
