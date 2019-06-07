Log in
City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 10, 2019

06/07/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.
NEW
LAURIER DR WB LANES CLOSED FROM CIRCLE DR W TO CONFEDERATION DR
(W&S connection replacement)
2-way traffic maintained in EB lanes
Start: June 10, 8:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
ATTRIDGE DR WB CURB & LEFT TURN BAY CLOSED AT HEAL AVE
(Roadway patching)
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
CENTRAL AVE NB & SB DRIVING LANES CLOSED FROM 107TH ST E TO 107TH ST W
(Roadway patching)
Traffic maintained in parking lanes
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
COLLEGE DR WB CURB & CENTER LANES CLOSED FROM CUMBERLAND AVE N TO BOTTOMLEY RD
(Traffic pole replacement)
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
BROADWAY AVE NB LANES CLOSED FROM 12TH ST E TO SASKATCHEWAN CRES E
(W&S connection)
2-way traffic maintained in SB lanes
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.
IDYLWYLD DR N SB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 33RD ST W
(Concrete replacement)
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 15, 5:00 p.m.
IDYLWYLD DR S SB MEDIAN LANE CLOSED AT 8TH ST W EXIT
(Catch basin repair)
Start: June 10, 10:00 a.m. End: June 10, 12:00 p.m.
33RD ST W EB & WB ROAD CLOSED FROM NEAULT RD TO KENSINGTON RD
(Primary water main installation)
Start: June 10, 11:00 a.m. End: June 23, 4:00 p.m.
2ND AVE N NB MEDIAN LANE CLOSED AT QUEEN ST
(Sewer lining)
Start: June 10, 7:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.
QUEEN ST EB CLOSED FROM 1ST AVE N TO 2ND AVE N
(Sewer lining)
Start: June 10, 7:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.
1ST AVE N NB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM 22ND ST E TO 24TH ST E
(Sanitary sewer lining)
Start: June 10, 8:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.

OVERNIGHT

EXPRESSWAYS ROTATING LANE RESTRICTIONS
(Street Sweeping)
Start: May 15, 8:00 p.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.
ONGOING
IDYLWYLD SERVICE RD ROAD CLOSED FROM MARQUIS DR E TO 71ST ST E
(W&S construction)
Start: June 3, 7:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
7TH AVE N NB PARKING LANE CLOSED FROM QUEEN ST TO DUCHESS ST
(Temporary waterline installation)
Start: June 6, 7:00 a.m. End: June 10, 6:00 p.m.
CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR
(Guardrail construction)
Detour set daily
Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.
WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E
(Road construction)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE
(Interchange work)
Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange Construction)
Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED
(Bridge upgrades)
Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.
Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.

Disclaimer

City of Saskatoon published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 22:27:02 UTC
