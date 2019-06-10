City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 11, 2019

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.

NEW

CLARENCE AVE S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM 3RD ST E TO 5TH ST E

(Sewer lining)

Start: June 11, 7:00 a.m. End: June 11, 5:00 p.m.

7TH AVE N SB PARKING LANE & SIDEWALKS CLOSED FROM WARBURTON ST TO QUEEN ST

(Temporary water line installation)

Closure lifted for June 15 & 16

Start: June 11, 7:00 a.m. End: June 17, 4:00 p.m.

LORNE AVE NB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 1ST ST E

(Manhole cleaning)

Start: June 11, 8:00 a.m. End: June 11, 12:00 p.m.

TAYLOR ST E EB MEDIAN LANE, WB MEDIAN LANE & LEFT TURN BAY CLOSED AT MCKERCHER DR

(Primary cable repair)

Start: June 11, 8:00 a.m. End: June 11, 6:00 p.m.

20TH ST E EB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 2ND AVE S

(Manhole work)

Start: June 11, 8:00 a.m. End: June 12, 4:00 p.m.

22ND ST W EB CURB & CENTRE LANE CLOSED FROM AVE J S TO AVE I S

(Canopy timber installation)

Start: June 11, 9:00 a.m. End: June 11, 3:00 p.m.

IDYLWYLD DR S NB CURB & NEXT LANE CLOSED FROM 21ST ST E TO 22ND ST E

(Signal pole base replacement)

Start: June 11, 9:00 a.m. End: June 11, 4:00 p.m.

OVERNIGHT

EXPRESSWAYS ROTATING LANE RESTRICTIONS

(Street sweeping)

Start: May 15, 8:00 p.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.

ONGOING

2ND AVE N NB MEDIAN LANE CLOSED AT QUEEN ST

(Sewer lining)

Start: June 10, 7:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.

QUEEN ST EB CLOSED FROM 1ST AVE N TO 2ND AVE N

(Sewer lining)

Start: June 10, 7:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.

1ST AVE N NB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM 22ND ST E TO 24TH ST E

(Sanitary sewer lining)

Start: June 10, 8:00 p.m. End: June 11, 6:00 a.m.

BROADWAY AVE NB LANES CLOSED FROM 12TH ST E TO SASKATCHEWAN CRES E

(W&S connection)

2-way traffic maintained in SB lanes

Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.

IDYLWYLD DR N SB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 33RD ST W

(Concrete replacement)

Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 15, 5:00 p.m.

33RD ST W EB & WB ROAD CLOSED FROM NEAULT RD TO KENSINGTON RD

(Primary water main installation)

Start: June 10, 11:00 a.m. End: June 23, 4:00 p.m.

CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR

(Guardrail construction)

Detour set daily

Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.

WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E

(Road construction)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE

(Interchange work)

Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange Construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED

(Bridge upgrades)

Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.

Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.