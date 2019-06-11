Log in
City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 12, 2019

06/11/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.
NEW
BROADWAY AVE SB LANES CLOSED FROM SASKATCHEWAN CRES E TO 12TH ST E
(W&S connection)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: June 12, 6:00 a.m. End: June 15, 6:00 p.m.
CLARENCE AVE S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM 4TH ST E TO 7TH ST E
(Sewer lining)
Start: June 12, 7:00 a.m. End: June 12, 5:00 p.m.
FAITHFULL AVE NB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM 64TH ST E TO 66TH ST E
(Curb work)
Start: June 12, 7:00 a.m. End: June 13, 3:30 p.m.
CLARENCE AVE S SB LANES CLOSED AT 14TH ST E
(Manhole repairs)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: June 12, 2:00 p.m.
IDYLWYLD DR S SB CURB & CENTRE LANES CLOSED FROM 22ND ST E TO 21ST ST E
(Warning light installation)
Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: June 12, 5:00 p.m.
MCKERCHER DR SB CURB LANES & LEFT TURN BAY CLOSED AT EDINBURGH PL
(Groundwater sampling)
Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: June 13, 3:00 p.m.
7TH AVE N SB CLOSED FROM LAURISTON ST TO PRINCESS ST
(Sidewalk replacement)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: July 1, 5:00 p.m.
OVERNIGHT

EXPRESSWAYS ROTATING LANE RESTRICTIONS
(Street sweeping)
Start: May 15, 8:00 p.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.

MELVILLE ST ROAD CLOSED FROM LORNE AVE TO PORTAGE AVE
(Sanitary sewer lining)
Start: June 12, 7:00 p.m. End: June 13, 6:00 a.m.
ONGOING
BROADWAY AVE NB LANES CLOSED FROM 12TH ST E TO SASKATCHEWAN CRES E
(W&S connection)
2-way traffic maintained in SB lanes
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.
1ST AVE N NB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM 22ND ST E TO 24TH ST E
(Sanitary sewer lining)
Start: June 11, 8:00 p.m. End: June 12, 6:00 a.m.
20TH ST E EB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 2ND AVE S
(Manhole work)
Start: June 11, 8:00 a.m. End: June 12, 4:00 p.m.
IDYLWYLD DR N SB CURB LANE CLOSED AT 33RD ST W
(Concrete replacement)
Start: June 10, 9:00 a.m. End: June 15, 5:00 p.m.
7TH AVE N SB PARKING LANE & SIDEWALKS CLOSED FROM WARBURTON ST TO QUEEN ST
(Temporary water line installation)
Closure lifted for June 15 & 16
Start: June 11, 7:00 a.m. End: June 17, 4:00 p.m.
33RD ST W EB & WB CLOSED FROM NEAULT RD TO KENSINGTON RD
(Primary water main installation)
Start: June 10, 11:00 a.m. End: June 23, 4:00 p.m.
CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR
(Guardrail construction)
Detour set daily
Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.
WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E
(Road construction)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE
(Interchange work)
Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange Construction)
Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED
(Bridge upgrades)
Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.
Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.

Disclaimer

City of Saskatoon published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 21:08:02 UTC
