City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 17, 2019

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.

NEW

ACADIA DR SB LANES CLOSED FROM 8TH ST E TO HIGHLANDS CRES

(Underground link)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: June 17, 7:00 a.m. End: June 17, 5:00 p.m.

3RD AVE N NB CURB LANE CLOSED AT DUCHESS ST

(Water main replacement)

Start: June 17, 7:00 a.m. End: June 19, 5:00 p.m.

CLARENCE AVE S SB LANES AND NB MEDIAN LANE CLOSED FROM 13TH ST E TO 15TH ST E

(Catch basin repairs)

Start: June 17, 8:00 a.m. End: June 17, 5:00 p.m.

CLARENCE AVE S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED AT 12TH ST E

(Manhole repair)

Start: June 17, 9:00 a.m. End: June 17, 12:00 p.m.

CLARENCE AVE S SB LANES CLOSED AT COLONY ST

(Manhole repair)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: June 17, 12:00 p.m. End: June 17, 2:00 p.m.

2ND AVE S SB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM 23RD ST E TO 22ND ST E

(Sign installation)

Start: June 17, 6:30 p.m. End: June 17, 9:00 p.m.

IDYLWYLD DR S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM CIRCLE DR S TO SASKATCHEWAN CRES E

(Cross over removals)

Start: June 17, 8:00 p.m. End: July 3, 6:00 p.m.

ONGOING

7TH AVE N SB PARKING LANE & SIDEWALKS CLOSED FROM WARBURTON ST TO QUEEN ST

(Temporary water line installation)

Start: June 11, 7:00 a.m. End: June 17, 4:00 p.m.

4TH AVE S ROAD CLOSED FROM 19TH ST E TO 21ST ST E

(Bike lane removal)

Start: June 16, 7:00 a.m. End: June 17, 6:00 p.m.

33RD ST W WB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM IDYLWYLD DR N TO AVE E S

(Concrete replacement)

Start: June 13, 9:00 a.m. End: June 18, 5:00 p.m.

33RD ST W EB & WB CLOSED FROM NEAULT RD TO KENSINGTON RD

(Primary water main installation)

Start: June 10, 11:00 a.m. End: June 23, 4:00 p.m.

CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR

(Guardrail construction)

Detour set daily

Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.

7TH AVE N SB CLOSED FROM LAURISTON ST TO PRINCESS ST

(Sidewalk replacement)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: July 1, 5:00 p.m.

WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E

(Road construction)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE

(Interchange work)

Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED

(Bridge upgrades)

Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.

Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.