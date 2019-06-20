City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 21, 2019

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.

NEW

22ND ST E WB LANES AND EB LEFT TURN LANE CLOSED FROM 2ND AVE N TO 3RD AVE N

(Material craning)

Start: June 21, 5:00 a.m. End: June 21, 9:00 a.m.

4TH AVE N NB & SB ROAD CLOSED FROM 25TH ST E TO QUEEN ST

(CIPP sewer lining)

Start: June 21, 7:00 a.m. End: June 21, 5:00 p.m.

ONGOING

1ST AVE N SB LANES CLOSED FROM 25TH ST E TO 24TH ST E

(Water & sewer work)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: June 19, 7:30 a.m. End: June 21, 4:00 p.m.

QUEEN ST WB PARKING LANE CLOSED FROM 8TH AVE N TO 7TH AVE N

(Resurfacing)

Start: June 19, 8:00 a.m. End: June 22, 5:00 p.m.

33RD ST W ROAD CLOSED FROM NEAULT RD TO KENSINGTON RD

(Primary water main installation)

Start: June 10, 11:00 a.m. End: June 23, 4:00 p.m.

HIGHWAY 16 WB CURB LANE AT BOYCHUK DR

(Barrier extrusion)

Start: June 20, 8:00 a.m. End: June 26, 4:00 p.m.

CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR

(Guardrail construction)

Detour set daily

Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.

7TH AVE N SB CLOSED FROM LAURISTON ST TO PRINCESS ST

(Sidewalk replacement)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: June 12, 9:00 a.m. End: July 1, 5:00 p.m.

3RD AVE N NB CURB LANE CLOSED AT DUCHESS ST

(Water main replacement)

Start: June 17, 7:00 a.m. End: July 15, 5:00 p.m.

IDYLWYLD DR S NB & SB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM CIRCLE DR S TO SASKATCHEWAN CRES E

(Cross over removals)

Start: June 17, 8:00 p.m. End: July 3, 6:00 p.m.

WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E

(Road construction)

2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes

Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE

(Interchange work)

Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED

(Bridge upgrades)

Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.

Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.