City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 3, 2019

05/31/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.
NEW
IDYLWYLD SERVICE RD ROAD CLOSED FROM MARQUIS DR E TO 71ST ST E
(W&S construction)
Start: June 3, 7:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM ALBERTA AVE TO FAITHFULL AVE
(Pole replacement)
Start: June 3, 8:00 a.m. End: June 3, 4:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT THE PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
(Panel installation)
Start: June 3, 8:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
LENORE DR EB LANES CLOSED FROM CREE CRES TO PRIMROSE DR
(Hydrant replacement)
Start: June 3, 9:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
33RD ST W EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM AVE E N TO AVE B N
(Concrete work)
Start: June 3, 9:00 a.m. End: June 6, 4:00 p.m.

OVERNIGHT

20TH ST E WB CLOSED FROM 1ST AVE S TO IDYLWYLD DR S
(Crane lift)
Start: June 3, 7:00 p.m. End: June 4, 6:30 a.m.
ONGOING
VICTORIA AVE INTERSECTION CLOSED AT ASH ST E
(Open cut water main rehab)
Start: May 22, 10:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR
(Guardrail construction)
Detour set daily
Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.
WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E
(Road construction)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE
(Interchange work)
Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange Construction)
Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED
(Bridge upgrades)
Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.
Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.

Disclaimer

City of Saskatoon published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 21:48:07 UTC
