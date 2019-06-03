Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Saskatoon : Daily Road Report, June 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.
NEW

25TH ST E EB MEDIAN LANE & WB LEFT TURB BAY CLOSED AT 4TH AVE N
(Streetlight replacement)
Start: June 4, 9:00 a.m. End: June 4, 1:00 p.m.
OVERNIGHT
20TH ST E WB LANES CLOSED FROM 1ST AVE S TO IDYLWYLD DR S
(Crane lift)
Start: June 3, 7:00 p.m. End: June 4, 6:30 a.m.

ONGOING
VICTORIA AVE INTERSECTION CLOSED AT ASH ST E
(Open cut water main rehab)
Start: May 22, 10:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT THE PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
(Panel installation)
Start: June 3, 8:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
LENORE DR EB LANES CLOSED FROM CREE CRES TO PRIMROSE DR
(Hydrant replacement)
Start: June 3, 9:00 a.m. End: June 5, 5:00 p.m.
33RD ST W EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM AVE E N TO AVE B N
(Concrete work)
Start: June 3, 9:00 a.m. End: June 6, 4:00 p.m.
IDYLWYLD SERVICE RD ROAD CLOSED FROM MARQUIS DR E TO 71ST ST E
(W&S construction)
Start: June 3, 7:00 a.m. End: June 10, 5:00 p.m.
CIRCLE DR E EB CURB LANE CLOSED FROM PRESTON AVE TO ATTRIDGE DR
(Guardrail construction)
Detour set daily
Start: June 2, 7:00 p.m. End: June 27, 7:00 a.m.
WANUSKEWIN RD SB LANES CLOSED AT 71ST ST E
(Road construction)
2-way traffic maintained in NB lanes
Start: May 27, 9:00 a.m. End: July 23, 5:00 p.m.
MCORMOND DR SB LANES REDUCED TO SINGLE LANE AT CROSSOVER; SB TRAFFIC USE OVERPASS TO ACCESS COLLEGE
(Interchange work)
Start: April 3, 1:00 p.m. End: July 31 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION
(Interchange construction)
Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m. End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR NB & SB SINGLE LANE FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5
(Interchange Construction)
Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m. End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

SID BUCKWOLD BRIDGE NB & SB LANES RESTRICTED
(Bridge upgrades)
Lanes restricted in both directions; NB lanes zipper merge near 8th St: SB single lane starting at 20th St.
Start: April 14, 8:30 a.m. End: October 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W
(Construction)
Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m. End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.
All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.

Disclaimer

City of Saskatoon published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 21:38:42 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04pTEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY : Researcher Studies The Memory Effect Of Water On Gas Hydrate Recrystallization
PU
05:49pLet's deepen economic ties, May tells Trump
RE
05:49pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agri Ministry to promote increased growth of local peas
PU
05:39pSOUTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Resources Available to Answer Prevented Planting Questions
PU
05:39pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 4, 2019
PU
05:30pTech Falls on Regulatory Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pUtilities Higher Amid Deal Developments -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Fall as Facebook, Alphabet Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
2WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : WEST FRASER TIMBER : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments in British Colu..
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Expanding Weather Station and High Definition Camera Network to Monitor and Reduce W..
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded Study Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About