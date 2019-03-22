City of Saskatoon : Weekend Road Report, March 23 & 24, 2019

*This report includes road restrictions on Priority 1 (high traffic, high speed) streets only.

NEW

There are no new road restrictions.

ONGOING

CIRCLE DR W EB & WB MEDIAN LANES CLOSED FROM AVE B N TO IDYLWYLD DR N

(Water main repairs)

Start: March 18, 9:00 a.m.End: March 26, 5:00 p.m.

IDYLWYLD DR N NB & SB CURB LANES CLOSED AT CIRCLE DR E

(Primary water main repair)

Start: January 21, 7:00 a.m.End: March 29, 5:00 p.m.

BOYCHUK DR 2-WAY TRAFFIC ON NORTH SIDE OF INTERCHANGE AT HIGHWAY 16; NB LANE TEMP INTERSECTION

(Interchange construction)

Start: September 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.End: July 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.

MCORMOND DR SINGLE LANE NB & SB FROM KERR RD TO HIGHWAY 5

(Interchange Construction)

Start: November 14, 8:00 a.m.End: July 31, 5:00 p.m.

AVE H S INTERSECTION CLOSED AT 11TH ST W

(Construction)

Start: March 11, 7:00 a.m.End: August 31, 5:00 p.m.

All restrictions will be lifted as indicated, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Slow down, pay attention and respect work zones. Watch for pedestrians and work crews, and for everyone's safety, please obey all detours, signs and barriers.