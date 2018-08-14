City of Seattle WA : Hawthorne Elementary & S Genesee St | Safer connections

Hawthorne Elementary & S Genesee St | Safer connections
August 13, 2018 by LeAnne Nelson
REMINDER: S Dakota St & 38th Ave S closure starts today!
As we mentioned in our What's Moving Seattle | Weekender Edition, the 38th Ave S and S Dakota St intersection is closed for the next 4 weeks for safety improvements. The goal is to have the intersection open by the time school starts at Hawthorne Elementary in early September, though some work may remain to wrap up final details.
What you can expect:
Aug 13 - Sept. 5 | 24/7
Closure
No traffic allowed through 38th Ave S & S Dakota St intersection, 24/7, for both site work and concrete curing.
Possible loading & parking restrictions 7 AM - 5 PM as crews to replace concrete panels and build new curb bulbs.
A pedestrian path will be maintained through the intersection for the duration of this closure.
Detours
Traffic traveling north and south on 38th Ave S will be detoured to Rainier Ave S via S Genesee St and S Andover St.
General
Work completed thus far for the Hawthorne Elementary and S Genesee St Safer Community Pedestrian Connections project includes:
Installed curb ramps and roadway panels at 38th Ave S and S Angeline St, and pruned shrubbery
Installed curb ramp and improved pedestrian facility at S Snoqualmie St and 42nd Ave S
Poured foundations at S Genesee St Cascadia Ave S
Disclaimer
