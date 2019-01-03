City of Seattle WA : Mechanical Permit Is Now a Separate Application

[Attachment] To help streamline the mechanical permit application process, we created a new mechanical permit application in the Seattle Services Portal. This means customers can avoid the Building & Land Use Pre-Application process. As a result, they can get their mechanical permit much more quickly.

To access the mechanical permit application from the Seattle Services Portal home page, select Create New - Permits - Trade, Construction & Land Use, click on Trade Permits, and then select Mechanical Permit. See How to Apply for a Mechanical Permit for instructions, including information on how to ensure your application is correctly processed.

Once you fill out the application, you will get a mechanical permit number. You can use that number to schedule an intake appointment or to apply for a mechanical STFI (subject-to-field-inspection) permit. If you are applying for a mechanical STFI, you must upload your plans and contractor disclosure form when you apply or we will reject your application. We need these materials upfront because there is no longer a delay in processing your application.