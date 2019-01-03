Log in
City of Seattle WA : Mechanical Permit Is Now a Separate Application

01/03/2019

[Attachment] To help streamline the mechanical permit application process, we created a new mechanical permit application in the Seattle Services Portal. This means customers can avoid the Building & Land Use Pre-Application process. As a result, they can get their mechanical permit much more quickly.

To access the mechanical permit application from the Seattle Services Portal home page, select Create New - Permits - Trade, Construction & Land Use, click on Trade Permits, and then select Mechanical Permit. See How to Apply for a Mechanical Permit for instructions, including information on how to ensure your application is correctly processed.

Once you fill out the application, you will get a mechanical permit number. You can use that number to schedule an intake appointment or to apply for a mechanical STFI (subject-to-field-inspection) permit. If you are applying for a mechanical STFI, you must upload your plans and contractor disclosure form when you apply or we will reject your application. We need these materials upfront because there is no longer a delay in processing your application.

City of Seattle, WA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 23:03:01 UTC
