City of Seattle WA : Wilson Ave S & S Upland St | 1 lane 9/4 – 9/18

Starting Tuesday, September 4, crews will complete sewer repair at the Wilson Ave S and S Upland St intersection, reducing through traffic to one travel lane; flaggers will guide vehicles in an alternating pattern. The work is expected to take up to two weeks, as part of the Wilson Ave S Transportation Improvement Project.

What you can expect:

September 4 - 18 | 9 AM - 3 PM daily

Closure | Wilson Ave S & S Upland St

Reduced to a single lane on either side of the intersection during work hours.

Alternating vehicle traffic in both directions; pedestrians directed around work zone.

Note: Weather-dependent.

Contact us!

For more information on this project, please visit www.seattle.gov/transportation/pave_WilsonAve.htm. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the construction outreach team at DOT_WilsonAve@Seattle.gov or (206) 256-5232.