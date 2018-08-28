City of Sergeant Bluff IA : CommCon 9

Join us on Tuesday, August 28th at 6:00 pm for CommCon 9-our Semi-Annual Community Conversation! Come for an Update on our Community & Celebrate Sergeant Bluff with an Outdoor BBQ, Bouncy Houses, and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for our new Basketball Courts! Join the Celebration at the City Park at the Corner of 1st Street and Baker Drive, near the new basketball courts. We will update you at 3:00 pm if the weather will require relocation of the event to the Community Center.

Free Food will be provided by our Pioneer Farmers' Market vendors-Burgers, Corn on the Cob, Cheesy Potatoes, Iced Coffee, & Water. This is the perfect time for updates on our Community and great time to meet your neighbors and City representatives. Please bring lawn chairs to help with seating and We'll see you There! CommCon 9 Flyer