City of Shasta Lake CA : PRESS RELEASE! Road Construction

08/24/2018 | 01:42am CEST
PRESS RELEASE
FOR RELEASE BETWEEN
Thursday, August 23 and Friday, August 31, 2018

Road Construction

The City of Shasta Lake will be performing bridge maintenance work on Pine Grove Avenue at Churn Creek on Shasta Lake.

Work will be underway between Monday, August 27 and Friday, August 31, 2018, weather permitting. Work hours will vary, and some work will be performed during the night.

There will be controlled traffic and detours through the various work areas, and motorists should expect short delays. Please drive carefully in the vicinity of this and all work zones. The patience and cooperation of motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity of the work area is greatly appreciated.

For more information, please contact the City of Shasta Lake Public Works Department at (530) 275-7400.

Disclaimer

City of Shasta Lake, CA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:41:04 UTC
