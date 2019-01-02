City of Soldotna AK : The Mae Ciechanski & Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund

The Scholarship Fund Committees manage two scholarships, the Mae Ciechanski Scholarship and the Soldotna Library Scholarship, on behalf of the City of Soldotna. The Committees will award up to a combined $50,075 to eligible applicants.

The Mae Ciechanski Scholarship Fund

The Mae Ciechanksi Scholarship Fund may award scholarships to a variety of recipients, including those pursuing a four year post secondary education, a two year education at a vocational/technical school, or a certification. For more information, please see the Mae Ciechanski Scholarship Fund document [PDF].

The Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund

The Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund may award scholarships to high school seniors at a Kenai Peninsula high school, undergraduate or graduate college students who graduated from a Kenai Peninsula high school, or a resident of the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Applicants must be pursuing a post-secondary education at an accredited college, university, or an appropriate vocational or technical school. For more information, please see the Soldotna Library Scholarship Fund document [PDF].