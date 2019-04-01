City of Spring Hill KS : Senior activities in full swing at Civic Center

Head over to the Civic Center, 401 N. Madison St. each day of the week for walking, fitness or games.

Johnson County offers the Neighbor's Place lunch program for those 60+ and their spouse. Be sure to call (913) 592-3180 by 10 a.m. the day before you plan to attend to make a reservation. The Neighbor's Place is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday with a meal served at 11:30 a.m.

Monday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walking Program | Gymnasium

10 a.m. to noon Johnson County Neighbor's Place lunch program | 401 Event Space

Noon to 3 p.m. Cards and board games | Sunflower Room

Tuesday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walking Program | Gymnasium

10 a.m. to noon Johnson County Neighbor's Place lunch program | 401 Event Space

Noon to 3 p.m. Johnson County Flexercise Program: AEA Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP)

Low Intensity: This recreational chair-based exercise class includes range-of-motion exercises suitable for every fitness level and ability. One 45-minute workout - $3 pay at the door | Sunflower Room

Wednesday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walking Program | Gymnasium

10 a.m. to noon Johnson County Neighbor's Place lunch program | 401 Event Space

Noon to 3 p.m. Bingo | Sunflower Room

Thursday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walking Program | Gymnasium

10 a.m. to noon Johnson County Neighbor's Place lunch program | 401 Event Space

Noon to 3 p.m. Johnson County Flexercise Program: AEA Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP)

One 45-minute workout - $3 pay at the door | Sunflower Room

Friday

10 a.m. to noon Johnson County Neighbor's Place lunch program | 401 Event Space

Noon to 3 p.m. Cards and board games | Sunflower Room