City of Springfield MO : Grant Avenue to close overnight between Phelps Street and Walnut Street Sept. 6 & 7

Grant Avenue will close overnight between Phelps Street and Walnut Street Thursday, Sept. 6 and Friday, Sept. 7 for street improvements related to the Grant Avenue and Route 66 Streetscape project. Closures will begin at 7 p.m. with the roadway reopening by 6 a.m. the following morning (weather permitting).

About the Grant Avenue and Route 66 Streetscape project

This project will complete streetscape improvements along Grant Avenue from Olive Street to Walnut Street. Included are street improvements, construction of ADA compliant sidewalks, new storm sewer, gas and water renewals, and signal improvements at the intersection of College Street and Grant Avenue and the intersection of Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. The project is funded by the City of Springfield ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax and a federal Transportation Alternatives Program Grant.

For more information, contact Alexis Walker, Public Works Transportation Engineering, 864-1969.