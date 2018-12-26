City of St Clair Shores MI : 2019 City Calendar Deliveries

Posted on: December 26, 2018

2019 City Calendar Deliveries

...FROM THE COMMUNICATIONS DEPT: Keep an eye out for the 2019 City Calendar! It will be in the January 2nd or 3rd edition of the Sentinel, depending on your delivery date! Once again, thanks to generosity of our business community, the 2019 Calendar is published without taxpayer's dollars and is distributed to every household and business in the City free of charge! It includes City meetings and events, a Waste Disposal Guide, City, State & Federal Directory as well as valuable coupons to save you money. Please, patronize our sponsoring businesses year round.