Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City of St. Louis Renews Corizon Health Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:45pm EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Corrections has renewed its contract with Corizon Health to provide medical and behavioral health services for an additional term, the company announced. The new health services contract, awarded after a competitive bidding process, runs through 2022 with additional options to extend through 2024 and covers an inmate population of approximately 1,000 in two city facilities.

Corizon has provided patient-care services for the St. Louis facilities since 2002. Throughout the partnership, Corizon has worked with the Department staff to continue improving patient care. Innovations that have added value to the partnership over the years have included the introduction of an electronic medical record system; addition of discharge planning and biometric screening; implementation of a program for expectant mothers called “Baby and Me”; and development of a dedicated website for re-entry services. Corizon also offers a wide spectrum of behavioral health services and is currently working with the St. Louis team to add a new Behavioral Health Unit with 24-hour treatment for patients diagnosed with mental illness or an intellectual disability that inhibits their ability to function in general population.

“The Corizon team is grateful for the opportunity to extend our long partnership with the city of St. Louis,” said Maria O’Neal, regional vice president of operations for Corizon.As partners, we share the mission of continuing to improve the well-being of this underserved population.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com
615-660-6789

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pSALESFORCE COM : What to Look for in a Field Service Management Solution — and Why
PU
03:01pDame Inga Beale Elected to Crawford & Company® Board of Directors
GL
03:01pGlobal Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for High-Speed Ethernet to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:57pAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
02:50pINTERFACE : Issues Statement in Response to Lawsuit by Terminated CEO
PR
02:45pCity of St. Louis Renews Corizon Health Partnership
GL
02:43pLYDALL : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
AQ
02:42pFINECOBANK : PR - Purchase Treasury shares
PU
02:42pSEABIRD EXPLORATION : Update on strategy and financing
PU
02:40pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group