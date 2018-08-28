Log in
City of St Petersburg FL : Paving work to cause delays along Central Avenue

08/28/2018 | 12:52am CEST

St. Petersburg, Fla. (August 27, 2018) Drivers along portions of Central Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets may face temporary delays or detours due to paving work at those intersections. Crews will be working on the roadway starting at 9 am August 29 and will continue until approximately noon.

Through traffic will be allowed in all directions with intermittent lane closures and shifts. While detours and modification of traffic patterns will be fully signed, the City of St. Petersburg recommends that drivers find an alternative route during the construction times.

Disclaimer

City of St. Petersburg, FL published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:51:03 UTC
