City of Stockbridge GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority

The City of Stockbridge is accepting applications for one member on the Downtown Development Authority.
Mission
The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority (SDDA) is dedicated to stimulating & sustaining economic development and historic preservation of downtown Stockbridge.
Vision
The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority's (SDDA) Vision is to improve the quality of life for its citizens by fostering an economically viable downtown district that is culturally diverse where you can work, live, & play.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk's Office by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. To apply online: click here
Mail application to: City Clerk - Board Application
4640 North Henry Blvd.
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Email: cityclerk@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov Fax: 770-389-7912
Disclaimer
City of Stockbridge, GA published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 00:32:03 UTC