Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Stockbridge GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 08:33pm EDT
The City of Stockbridge is accepting applications for one member on the Downtown Development Authority.

Mission

The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority (SDDA) is dedicated to stimulating & sustaining economic development and historic preservation of downtown Stockbridge.

Vision

The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority's (SDDA) Vision is to improve the quality of life for its citizens by fostering an economically viable downtown district that is culturally diverse where you can work, live, & play.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk's Office by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. To apply online: click here

Mail application to: City Clerk - Board Application
4640 North Henry Blvd.
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Email: cityclerk@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov Fax: 770-389-7912

Disclaimer

City of Stockbridge, GA published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 00:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aChina state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May
RE
01:33aCITY OF STOCKBRIDGE GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority
PU
12:23aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/24Premier stresses achieving main economic, social development targets
PU
05/23CITY OF MODESTO CA : Weekly Traffic Impact Report
PU
05/23RESILIENT, INCLUSIVE AND LOW-CARBON ECONOMY AS THE GUIDING AXIS FOR THE POST-PANDEMIC ECONOMIC RECOVERY : Alicia Bárcena
PU
05/23British lawmaker says UK must defend its companies against overseas takeovers - FT
RE
05/23CPUSA COMMUNIST PARTY USA : Will COVID-19 end neoliberal economics after Trump?
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, 24 May
PU
05/23SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Aaron Motsoaledi approves essential travel for South Africans who want to return to countries where they are based during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
PU
05/23MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Peter Munya addresses 100 coffee society officials in Meru
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDIGUS LTD. : MEDIGUS : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
2BELMONT RESOURCES INC. : BELMONT RESOURCES : Announces Annual Filings Update
3TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : Superstar Fernando Alonso dominates Indianapolis Torque Esports/Engine..
4ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. : ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Proposed Private Placement and Grant of Stock Options
5ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group