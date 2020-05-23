City of Stockbridge GA : Applications are now being accepted for the Downtown Development Authority

The City of Stockbridge is accepting applications for one member on the Downtown Development Authority.

Mission



The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority (SDDA) is dedicated to stimulating & sustaining economic development and historic preservation of downtown Stockbridge.

Vision

The Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority's (SDDA) Vision is to improve the quality of life for its citizens by fostering an economically viable downtown district that is culturally diverse where you can work, live, & play.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk's Office by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. To apply online: click here

Mail application to: City Clerk - Board Application

4640 North Henry Blvd.

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Email: cityclerk@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov Fax: 770-389-7912