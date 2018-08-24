City of Stockton CA : Slurry Seal Project to Resurface Local Roads in Fall 2018

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, August 23, 2018

Contact:Connie Cochran Community Relations Officer 209-937-8827 / 209-629-1251 connie.cochran@stocktonca.gov

City Slurry Seal Project to Resurface Local Roads in Fall 2018

STOCKTON, Calif. - California State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) will fund the resurfacing of local neighborhood streets throughout Stockton. The 2018 Slurry Seal Project will begin this fall, resurfacing nearly 11 miles of road surfaces in 75 locations throughout the city.

The City keeps track of the condition of its street using a Pavement Management

System. Streets resurfaced as part of this project were selected to keep surfaces in good condition, adding additional years of use and life to the pavement.

"Preservation of these streets will save us from more expensive repairs and the high

cost of full reconstruction in the future," said Deputy Director Jodi Almassy.

California Pavement Maintenance Company is the project contractor. When work is scheduled to begin in each neighborhood, residents will receive a notice from the contractor, providing information about parking, driving, and access to homes, driveways and streets.

Notices, as well as posted signage in the area, will be placed at least 72 hours in advance of work beginning.

Traffic will be rerouted while work is occurring and for at least two hours after placing surface material on the roadway. Please do not drive on freshly oiled roadways until streets are fully opened by the contractor. When traveling in the project areas, allow time for traffic delays, watch for signs and route changes, and use caution and reduce speed.

For more information about this project, including a map and street list, please visit www.stocktonca.gov/slurryseal or call the Public Works Department at 209-937-8346.

Please report potholes and other street maintenance to the Municipal Service Center at 209-937-8341 or submit an online request using the Ask Stockton system at

www.stocktonca.gov/askstockton.

Statewide, SB 1 is expected to generate more than $5 billion annually for road repairs, to fill potholes, make seismic safety improvements to bridges and overpasses, and repair local streets and freeways. Funding in SB 1 is split equally between state and local governments.

