Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Sugar Hill GA : Friends + Neighbors Exhibit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 30 from 6PM-8PM / Show runs through September 28.

Come out and enjoy an evening of wine + art + conversations as we celebrate the opening of 'Friends + Neighbors' a group exhibition featuring the work of several local artists!

The show is presented by the Sugar Hill Arts Commission and hosted in the gallery located on the main floor of Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2252195151676293/

Disclaimer

City of Sugar Hill, GA published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed
RE
07:27aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed
RE
06:52aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Steel FC Continues Winning Ways In Nashville
PU
06:48aVenezuela's PDVSA files appeal against Crystallex court ruling
RE
06:25aChina warns against virtual currency-related illegal fundraising
AQ
06:12aCITY OF SUGAR HILL GA : Friends + Neighbors Exhibit
PU
04:27aORLANDO CITY SOCCER CLUB : New Acquisition Carlos Ascues Puts in Strong Performance in Debut
PU
02:22aCITY OF CAMDEN NJ : Mayor Frank Moran thanks Connect The Lots, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, CC Office of Hispanic Affairs, Senator Nilsa Cruz Perez & NJ 5th Legislative District, La Mega, CCPD, CFD & all who attended Salsa On The Plaza
PU
01:47aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Ministers hold meeting to expand China-UK cooperation
PU
01:38aCargill recalls 25,000 lbs of possibly contaminated beef
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : East Hawaii Island Branches Closed Today; All Other Branches and..
5Beyoncé And JAY-Z Through The BeyGOOD Initiative And The Shawn Carter Foundation Announce A New Scholarship..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.