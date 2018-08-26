City of Sugar Hill GA : Friends + Neighbors Exhibit

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 30 from 6PM-8PM / Show runs through September 28.

Come out and enjoy an evening of wine + art + conversations as we celebrate the opening of 'Friends + Neighbors' a group exhibition featuring the work of several local artists!

The show is presented by the Sugar Hill Arts Commission and hosted in the gallery located on the main floor of Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2252195151676293/