Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

City of Tampere: A Concept and Implementation Competition for a New Sports Campus Will Begin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Tampere – the most attractive city in Finland – will gain a new modern cluster of exercise and sports. The concept and implementation competition of the Hakametsä Sport Campus project will start in June and continue until November 2020. The development of the Hakametsä area, 14 hectares in total, is a new kind of an investment in elite sport, sports business, and the promotion of sports, health, and wellbeing.

The aim of the competition is to find a partner for the City of Tampere in the development of the area. The task of the competitors is to prepare a comprehensive concept plan for the Hakametsä area that fulfils the requirements set by the City for the sports network and complies with the vision for the Hakametsä Sport Campus. Companies and business consortia with sufficient financial and operational resources can participate in the competition. The competitors are expected to form multidisciplinary expert groups.

The Hakametsä area is known for Finnish ice hockey that has been played in the Tampere Ice Stadium since 1965. When the Elite League games transfer to the new UROS LIVE arena, Hakametsä will become a diverse sports and wellbeing venue.

The vision for the Hakametsä Sport Campus combines exercise, sports, operating premises, business premises, and housing into a modern entity with synergy between the functions. The Hakametsä area is located roughly three kilometres from the centre of Tampere in a rapidly growing area and along the (new) tramline connection that will start operations in 2021.

For further information and instructions for participating in the concept and implementation competition, please visit the City of Tampere website. The competition language is Finnish.

www.tampere.fi/hakametsankilpailu


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:07aPYX RESOURCES LIMITED (NSX : PYX) Mines & Money EMEA Conference Presentation
AQ
01:05aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach posts record quarter
EQ
01:05aCosmo receives positive EMA CHMP Opinion recommending approval of Methylene Blue MMX for the visualization of colorectal lesions during colonoscopies
TE
01:05aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on US and EU Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Program with PQ912
EQ
01:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Helvetia successfully concludes the acquisition of Caser
TE
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Vonovia acquires a 2.6% stake in Dutch Residential Fund Vesteda
EQ
01:05aZUR ROSE : strengthens European market leadership through acquisition of mail-order and diabetes activities of Apotal Group
EQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aFashion Favourites PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. Announce Buy Now, Pay Later Partnership With Laybuy
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout
3Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Presentation (opens in new window)
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group