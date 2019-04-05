City of Titusville FL : RAIL TRAIL UTILITY REHAB PROJECT IS COMPLETED

/

RAIL TRAIL UTILITY REHAB PROJECT IS COMPLETED

The City of Titusville Water Resources Department has finished a construction project to rehabilitate City utilities in the northern Brevard County leg of the Florida East Coast Regional Rail Trail. This paved rail trail extends from downtown Titusville north 15-miles to the Volusia County line, and continues across Florida on the regional trail network. City utilities are located in the same land corridor as the Brevard County rail trail. In many places, the City utilities are directly under the rail trail pavement.

The goal of the City rehab project was to make all of our utilities in the rail trail structurally sound, durable and fully accessible to City maintenance crews. While replacing City utility boxes in this project, we restored the pavement using high quality wearing surfaces placed at full lane width for a smooth bicycle ride. The Electronic Services Division of Water Resources administered the construction project and City contractor Danella Construction Corp of Cocoa constructed the improvements.

Since much of the rail trail traverses wild and remote lands, in the course of the project City staff were regularly treated to a variety of wildlife sightings along the rail trail. Sightings included otters, deer, gopher tortoises, ground doves, red tailed- and red shouldered hawks, herons, egrets, turkeys, black racers, corn snakes, water moccasins, pygmy rattlesnakes, green treefrogs and plenty of anoles. Some of the snakes enjoy using the rail trail for sunbathing, so trail users learn to keep eyes peeled.



Damaged utility box (before the City rehab) was not a good spot to ride a bike



Renewed utility box and full-width pavement restoration makes for a smooth bicycle ride



Buried and fire-damaged utility pad (before the City rehab) could not be accessed by City crews



Renewed utility pad is raised to match the new rail trail grade



Pygmy rattlesnake sunning on the rail trail - give them a wide berth!

