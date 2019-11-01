City of Victoria : Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is November 1 - 7

Text sizeSmallerLarger

November 1, 2019

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is November 1 - 7 in B.C.

During this week, fire departments, educators, government and industry work together to teach people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, the symptoms and sources, and how to avoid becoming ill.

CO is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas produced by burning carbon fuels such as propane, natural gas, oil, wood, charcoal, alcohol, kerosene or gasoline.

Exposure to CO interferes with the body's ability to absorb oxygen, which can result in serious illness or death.

Common sources include gas-fired furnaces, boilers, hot water tanks, stoves, dryers and fireplaces. These items - along with the venting systems and fresh air supply into your home - should be checked at least once a year.

Here's a helpful video to recognize the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Learn more at www.COsafety.tips