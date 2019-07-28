Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of Watford City ND : Kids Art in the Park-North Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 08:55pm EDT
Date

Summary
A fun kids painting event at the park

Location
Theodore Roosevelt National Park -North Unit

Cost
Free

Join the park for a Paint Party where participants will be painting a bison canvas project and learning about bison.
This event will be limited to the first 100 kids that register. Interested families must complete a registration form by July 20, 2019 (https://form.jotform.com/trnha1951/art-in-park-form) . Only those who have pre-registered will be permitted to participate.
This is a free event sponsored by Theodore Roosevelt Nature & History Association and XTO Energy. However, you will be required to pay the park entrance fee upon entering Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Links
Click to Register

Add to My Calendar Back to Calendar View

Disclaimer

City of Watford City, ND published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 00:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pVietnam July trade surplus likely $200 million, down sharply from June - stats office
RE
10:31pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:29pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:25pVietnam July consumer inflation picks up to 2.44%
RE
10:16pOil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
09:50pCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : GISERA research assesses Queensland CSG-LNG greenhouse gas emissions
PU
09:47pFormer Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week
DJ
09:35pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : CSIRO report confirms emissions benefits of natural gas
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
5DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group