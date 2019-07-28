City of Watford City ND : Kids Art in the Park-North Unit

Summary

A fun kids painting event at the park

Location

Theodore Roosevelt National Park -North Unit

Cost

Free

Join the park for a Paint Party where participants will be painting a bison canvas project and learning about bison.

This event will be limited to the first 100 kids that register. Interested families must complete a registration form by July 20, 2019 (https://form.jotform.com/trnha1951/art-in-park-form) . Only those who have pre-registered will be permitted to participate.

This is a free event sponsored by Theodore Roosevelt Nature & History Association and XTO Energy. However, you will be required to pay the park entrance fee upon entering Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

