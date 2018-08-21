Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

City of West Covina CA : SCORE Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:57am CEST

City of West Covina to Host Free Business Workshop on Marketing and Promoting Your Business

WEST COVINA, CA-The City of West Covina and SCORE are hosting a 'Marketing and Promotion: Finding Your Niche' workshop on Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the West Covina Council Chambers (located at 1444 W. Garvey Avenue South, West Covina, CA 91790). Carl Woodard will share with attendees on how to market and promote your business.

Mr. Woodard's business career included marketing, managing and selling many of the country's largest food brands, including Hunt Foods: Hunt's Tomato sauce, Swiss Miss cocoa, Wesson Oil, Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet and many more. In this workshop Mr. Carl Woodard, will help you determine who your primary target customers are and how to plan your marketing approach to attract them.

During this workshop, Mr. Carl Woodard will demonstrate how to identify and attract customers to your product or service by finding their real wants and needs. In addition, he will teach you how to get your message to those targeted customers, determine why they should want to buy from you, and how to make them keep coming back. He will cover methods to create and build awareness, generate a sale, and encourage repeat business. Take this opportunity and learn how you can better market and promote your service and/or product.

To sign up for the workshop please go to http://bit.ly/wcscoreaug18b. To schedule a mentoring session, get additional information on services offered, or ask about upcoming workshops/seminars, call the local East San Gabriel Valley SCORE office at (626) 593-1120 or visit their website at www.eastsangabrielvalley.score.org. You may also visit the City's website at www.westcovina.org. Please contact the local East San Gabriel Valley SCORE office to schedule an appointment or for more information.

About SCORE

SCORE is a nonprofit association that provides free and confidential business advice to business owners and individuals who are planning to be business owners. The City of West Covina partners with SCORE to provide free monthly workshops and counseling sessions for business owners in West Covina as well as those looking to open a business in West Covina. Services provided by SCORE include mentoring, workshops, online workshops, and much more to help businesses get started, grow and succeed. For more information about SCORE, please visit their website at www.eastsangabrielvalley.score.org. There services are also available at West Covina City Hall.

# # #

Disclaimer

City of West Covina, CA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aMACQUARIE UNIVERSITY : Turning coffee waste into coffee cups
PU
05:27aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific
PU
05:24aAustralia's central bank a 'source of stability' amid political turmoil
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump vows 'no concessions' with Turkey over detained U.S. pastor
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump doesn't expect much from China trade talks this week
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump worries that Mueller interview could be a 'perjury trap'
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump says 'most likely' to meet North Korea's Kim again
RE
05:15aINSTANT VIEW : Trump takes Fed to task for rate hikes in Reuters interview
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.