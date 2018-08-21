City of West Covina CA : SCORE Workshop

City of West Covina to Host Free Business Workshop on Marketing and Promoting Your Business

WEST COVINA, CA-The City of West Covina and SCORE are hosting a 'Marketing and Promotion: Finding Your Niche' workshop on Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the West Covina Council Chambers (located at 1444 W. Garvey Avenue South, West Covina, CA 91790). Carl Woodard will share with attendees on how to market and promote your business.

Mr. Woodard's business career included marketing, managing and selling many of the country's largest food brands, including Hunt Foods: Hunt's Tomato sauce, Swiss Miss cocoa, Wesson Oil, Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet and many more. In this workshop Mr. Carl Woodard, will help you determine who your primary target customers are and how to plan your marketing approach to attract them.

During this workshop, Mr. Carl Woodard will demonstrate how to identify and attract customers to your product or service by finding their real wants and needs. In addition, he will teach you how to get your message to those targeted customers, determine why they should want to buy from you, and how to make them keep coming back. He will cover methods to create and build awareness, generate a sale, and encourage repeat business. Take this opportunity and learn how you can better market and promote your service and/or product.

To sign up for the workshop please go to http://bit.ly/wcscoreaug18b. To schedule a mentoring session, get additional information on services offered, or ask about upcoming workshops/seminars, call the local East San Gabriel Valley SCORE office at (626) 593-1120 or visit their website at www.eastsangabrielvalley.score.org. You may also visit the City's website at www.westcovina.org. Please contact the local East San Gabriel Valley SCORE office to schedule an appointment or for more information.

About SCORE

SCORE is a nonprofit association that provides free and confidential business advice to business owners and individuals who are planning to be business owners. The City of West Covina partners with SCORE to provide free monthly workshops and counseling sessions for business owners in West Covina as well as those looking to open a business in West Covina. Services provided by SCORE include mentoring, workshops, online workshops, and much more to help businesses get started, grow and succeed. For more information about SCORE, please visit their website at www.eastsangabrielvalley.score.org. There services are also available at West Covina City Hall.

# # #