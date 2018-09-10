City of White Plains NY : Notice of Draft Report & Public Hearing Comprehensive Annual Performance and Evaluation Report

This report outlines CDBG resources and accomplishments between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. The City is interested in obtaining public comment regarding projects and results in the draft report.

A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2018, at 6 pm, in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 255 Main Street, White Plains, NY. All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments.

Copies of the draft report will be available for review and comment until 4:00 PM, September 24, 2018 in the White Plains Planning Dept., the White Plains Library, the Thomas H. Slater Center, and El Centro Hispano or on the City's webpage at www.whiteplainsny.gov.

Comments may be submitted in writing to the Planning Dept., 70 Church St, White Plains, NY 10601, or through the City of White Plains website access, 'Contact City Hall'. If alternative forms of documents are needed, please contact the Planning Dept. at 914-422-1300 or planning@whiteplainsny.gov