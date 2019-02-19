Log in
City of Wilmington, Ohio Joins Growing Number of Communities Adopting FATHOM's Smart Grid for Water

02/19/2019 | 02:42pm EST

Wilmington selects FATHOM as long-term partner to completely modernize customer service infrastructure, technology, and business practices

FATHOM Water Management Inc. (“FATHOM”) recently announced that the City of Wilmington, Ohio has chosen to adopt FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water to update infrastructure, deliver web and mobile tools, and modernize customer service for Wilmington residents.

Wilmington leaders will rely on FATHOM to validate their billing data to ensure all customers are billed accurately and fairly. They also aim to enable residents to better manage their water bills by providing them with actionable information about their usage and bills.

The Smart Grid for Water has seen a decade of success. It is a risk-free, turn-key, integrated solution that combines physical and digital smart metering infrastructure to recover lost revenue, better manage assets, and delight customers. Wilmington officials were seeking a proven partner who could complete this project without requiring a rate increase, and they found that partner in FATHOM.

The City’s existing water metering system will be upgraded to state-of-the-art, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by another long-time FATHOM partner, Master Meter. This upgrade will deliver 720 meter reads per month per meter, and eliminate the need for City staff to obtain manual meter reads. This AMI technology will deliver real-time information to drive decision making, and real-time analytics to proactively identify costly issues such as water leaks and even water theft.

When combined with FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water, the new AMI system will address discrepancies in the City’s billing system and provide an easy-to-use customer portal for residents to access their account information 24/7, see water usage data, pay bills, view payment history, and sign up for alerts and notifications. With alerting capabilities, the City expects to reduce the number of bill adjustments required and help customers avoid unexpected high bills. With FATHOM, Wilmington customers will have more ways to pay their bill and receive proactive reminders to pay – reducing the risk of having services disconnected.

“We are excited to partner with FATHOM to deliver excellent service to our residents and receive critical, real-time data and analytics to drive important decisions about the future of affordable water in Wilmington,” says Brian Shidaker, Safety-Service Director, City of Wilmington.

Work on this project began in January and is expected to be completed this summer.

“The Smart Grid for Water was developed to better manage capital investment, improve efficiency, and enhance customer service when we owned utilities. Today, we look forward to delivering The Smart Grid for Water to the City of Wilmington to help them become a more sustainable community. We are delighted that Wilmington has decided to join our growing community of innovative water utilities,” says FATHOM President and Chief Growth Officer, Jason Bethke.

To learn more, view FATHOM’s webinar: What is The Smart Grid for Water?

About FATHOM

FATHOM’s Smart Grid for Water is transforming the municipal water utility industry. With a rapidly growing community of cities serving over a quarter of a million households, FATHOM leverages economies of scale to deliver affordable water into the future. The Smart Grid for Water is a comprehensive solution – including infrastructure, software, services, and a community of industry experts. Water utilities of all sizes can snap in to The Smart Grid to access a more intelligent and prepared infrastructure, drive higher quality and actionable information, deliver better customer service, and unlock revenue to both solve current financial constraints and fund future infrastructure needs. To learn more, visit www.gwfathom.com. There is strength in numbers.


© Business Wire 2019
