City of Wood Dale IL : Wood Dale Welcomes Incoming Starbucks, AT&T and 7-Eleven Retailers

The City of Wood Dale is pleased to announce the forthcoming arrival of a new Starbucks Coffee location and AT&T to be housed within the development at the southeast corner of Irving Park and Addison roads. These tenants will be located in a 4200 square-foot space that will include drive-through access and outdoor café space.



This project, combining three land parcels into one cohesive development, was announced in November of 2018 and will join a new 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station also being developed on the property by real estate developer GW Properties.

'This plan is a driving force for investment in economic redevelopment along the Irving Park Road commercial corridor, one of the City's key comprehensive plan objectives,' said Director of Community Development Ed Cage. 'It will attract new visitors and be instrumental in enhancing the appearance of the corridor with the potential to facilitate additional redevelopment along Irving Park Road.'