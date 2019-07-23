Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Civic Announces First Consumer Wallet Built on BitGo Multisig Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Civic Wallet Will Be Safer and More Convenient Than Other Solutions in the Marketplace

Civic Technologies, the premier blockchain-powered identity and payment solution provider, and BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, today announced the Civic Wallet, the first consumer digital wallet built on top of BitGo’s multisig technology, which will be released in the fourth quarter.

Civic is paving the way for the next generation of digital wallets, where both identity information and crypto live on mobile devices. With the easy-to-use Civic Wallet, people may store and transact crypto easily, privately, and securely. This represents safety and simplicity in a way that the industry has not known before.

“We’re building a new financial and identity ecosystem. This is the wallet of the future,” said Vinny Lingham, co-founder and CEO of Civic. “With Civic Wallet, it will be easy and safe to transfer, hold, or use crypto, so that people who are not technologically savvy can use it too. The world needs tools that lower the barrier to entry for blockchain technology.”

Leveraging BitGo’s multisig technology, Civic Wallet enables consumers to have more control and security over both their crypto and their personal information. Private keys are safely stored on the user’s mobile device, and redundant backup systems ensure that the digital wallet may easily be restored if a person’s mobile device is lost or stolen. Civic Wallet will leverage Bitgo’s technology to enable users to store, send and receive crypto, as well as to enable account and funds recovery.

Civic uses blockchain technology built on top of identity.com and is creating a network based on trust. When a user signs up with Civic Wallet, they are authenticated as a real person, using groundbreaking blockchain-based technology that securely verifies a person’s identifiable information. Civic does this without sharing the underlying data between multiple parties, thereby gives users more control over their personal information. Once they have a Civic Wallet, users are able to selectively share parts of their verified identity with third parties, for example, purchasing age-restricted products anonymously.

“With the Civic Wallet, individual users are getting more privacy and security in managing their cryptocurrency than ever before,” said Mike Belshe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitgo. “It used to be that if you lost your mobile device, containing your digital wallet’s private key, you lost all of your crypto. This is not the case with Civic’s new wallet. This is a big step forward for individual users.”

Users can only sign up with the Civic Wallet if they pre-register or if are referred by someone from their network.

About BitGo

BitGo is the market leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with security, compliance, custodial, and liquidity solutions. BitGo is the world's largest processor of on-chain bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and $15 billion per month across all cryptocurrencies. The company supports over 100 coins and tokens, and has over $2 billion in assets in wallet. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, DCG, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

About Civic

Civic is a visionary blockchain identity-verification technology that allows consumers to authorize the use of their identities in real time. They are spearheading the development of an ecosystem that is designed to facilitate on-demand, secure and low-cost access to identity-verification services via the blockchain. Civic recently introduced a Civic token that participants in the ecosystem will use to provide and receive identity-verification-related services.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:26aBANCO SANTANDER : Santander 2Q Net Profit Fell on Restructuring Costs
DJ
01:25aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:25aPURAPHARM : Closure of register of members
PU
01:25aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
01:25aDIODES INCORPORATED : Robust and Flexible, Automotive Buck, LED Drivers from Diodes Incorporated Streamline Interior and Exterior Lighting
PU
01:25aDSV A/S releases definitive notice of the interim result of the public exchange offer for Panalpina shares
TE
01:23aOSAKA GAS : Japan gov't lender invest $93 mil. in Singapore's AGP
AQ
01:20aVietnam's Dung Quat refinery to import WTI crude in H2 - executive
RE
01:20aMITSUI CHEMICALS : ECONYKOL™ Biomass Plastic Raw Material Adopted for Use in ZMP's New Self-Driving Car, Robocar™ Walk
PU
01:20aDOMTAR USA : 5,400-Mile Bike Ride Celebrates Green Jobs in Canada
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
4PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
5UBS GROUP : UBS : posts surprise second quarter profit boost
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group