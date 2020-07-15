Log in
Civilian CSDP: EU Advisory Mission signs cooperation agreement with the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine

07/15/2020 | 10:46am EDT

The cooperation agreement comes in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding. It was signed by UNDP Resident Representative Dafina Gercheva and EUAM Head of Mission Antti Hartikainen, will remain in effect until the end of the year. After that it can be extended on the mutual consent of both parties.

Ms Gercheva said she looks forward to working with the team at EUAM to support Ukraine's sustainable development trajectory. 'With Ukraine drawing ever closer to the European Union, the European Union Advisory Mission here is a natural partner for UNDP in Ukraine,' she said.

Both organisations will regularly exchange information on reform processes, as well as information on their respective activities that could be of common interest for cooperation. The partners could also jointly organise meetings, seminars, round tables, conferences, training programmes, and educational campaigns.

Background

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with a broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, the organization helps nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.

UNDP Ukraine is the third largest country programme globally, offering innovative approaches and integrated services ranging from democratic governance and public administration reform, to energy and the environment, inclusive local development, and recovery and peace building.

The EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine works with approximately 300 staff on providing the Ukrainian authorities with strategic advice and hands-on, operational support in order to reform the civilian security sector. Read more about the work of the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine on the Mission's website.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 14:45:04 UTC
