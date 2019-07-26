Civista Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings 0 07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT Send by mail :

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. Factors Affecting Comparability Civista acquired United Community Bancorp ("UCB") in September 2018. The financial position and results of operations of UCB prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company's financial results for periods prior to the acquisition date. Adjusted Earnings Financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 included $3.2 million in pre-tax acquisition and integration expenses. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings were $5.2 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $11.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release. "I am proud of our second quarter, 2019 results. Comparing 2019 to our adjusted earnings in 2018 diluted earnings per share increased 15.9% for the quarter and 9.1% year to date. Our annualized loan growth was 6.5% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year. We saw additional expansion of our net interest margin and continued strong asset quality," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista. Results of Operations: Net interest income increased $7.0 million, or 47.2% for the second quarter of 2019, and $13.9 million or 47.1% and for the six months ended June 30, compared to the same periods of 2018. Interest income increased $8.8 million, or 54.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and $17.4 million or 54.3% for the six-month period ended June 30. Average earning assets increased $558.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $536.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30. The increase in average earning assets resulted in $6.7 million and $13.0 million of the increase in interest income, respectively. Additionally, yields increased 54 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points for the six-month period ended June 30th, accounting for $2.1 million and $4.4 million increase in interest income, respectively. Interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 128.4%, for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million, or 137.6%, for the six-months ended June 30 compared to the same periods of 2018. The increase in interest expense is due to both an increase in average balances of $410.4 million, resulting in $756 thousand of the increase for the second quarter of 2019, and $397.3 million, resulting in $1.5 million of the increase for the six-months ended June 30. Additionally, cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 35 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively. The increase in yield accounted for $1.0 million and $2.0 million of the increase in interest expense. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased 28 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.21% for the same period a year ago and increased 34 basis points to 4.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.13% for the same period a year ago. Accretion of the purchase accounting adjustments accounted for 25 basis points of the second quarter and 23 basis points of the year-to-date margin. Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 1,583,533 $ 21,657 5.49%

$ 1,158,956 $ 14,144 4.90% Taxable securities 202,995 1,694 3.39%

145,435 1,040 2.85% Non-taxable securities 171,004 1,408 4.39%

101,866 886 4.46% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 29,309 167 2.29%

21,696 90 1.66% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,986,841 24,926 5.14%

$ 1,427,953 16,160 4.60% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 38,558





36,501



Premises and equipment, net 21,819





17,549



Accrued interest receivable 7,324





5,270



Intangible assets 85,865





28,351



Other assets 22,193





12,781



Bank owned life insurance 44,328





25,317



Less allowance for loan losses (13,884)





(12,935)



Total Assets $ 2,193,044





$ 1,540,787



















Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 858,781 $ 721 0.34%

$ 615,667 $ 250 0.16% Time 271,183 1,255 1.86%

140,622 320 0.91% FHLB 138,271 831 2.41%

103,460 482 1.87% Subordinated debentures 29,427 372 5.07%

29,427 338 4.61% Repurchase Agreements 18,442 5 0.11%

16,546 4 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,316,104 3,184 0.97%

$ 905,722 1,394 0.62% Noninterest-bearing deposits 540,283





434,126



Other liabilities 21,219





12,609



Shareholders' Equity 315,438





188,330



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,193,044





$ 1,540,787



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 21,742 4.17%



$ 14,766 3.98%















Net interest margin



4.49%





4.21%















* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment ** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 1,573,924 $ 42,619 5.46%

$ 1,153,230 $ 27,783 4.86% Taxable securities 205,285 3,442 3.41%

143,229 2,026 2.84% Non-taxable securities 164,349 2,760 4.44%

101,673 1,764 4.49% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 58,541 689 2.37%

67,108 511 1.54% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,002,099 49,510 5.08%

$ 1,465,240 32,084 4.48% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 65,567





64,211



Premises and equipment, net 21,872





17,641



Accrued interest receivable 6,931





4,860



Intangible assets 85,990





28,359



Other assets 22,394





12,968



Bank owned life insurance 43,987





25,247



Less allowance for loan losses (13,885)





(13,037)



Total Assets $ 2,234,955





$ 1,605,489



















Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 857,232 $ 1,429 0.34%

$ 615,940 $ 502 0.16% Time 270,847 2,438 1.82%

163,878 775 0.95% FHLB 117,882 1,429 2.44%

71,727 634 1.78% Subordinated debentures 29,427 744 5.10%

29,427 626 4.29% Repurchase Agreements 20,309 10 0.10%

17,467 9 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,295,697 6,050 0.94%

$ 898,439 2,546 0.57% Noninterest-bearing deposits 610,265





506,002



Other liabilities 20,408





14,656



Shareholders' Equity 308,585





186,392



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,234,955





$ 1,605,489



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 43,460 4.14%



$ 29,538 3.91%















Net interest margin



4.47%





4.13%















* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment ** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans No provision for loan losses was recorded during 2019 and 2018. With low net charge offs, improved asset quality and strengthened problem loan coverage ratios, we felt comfortable with no provision so far in 2019, despite the loan growth. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $714 thousand, or 16.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. Noninterest income for the first six-months of 2019 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the prior year's first six months. Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,552

$ 1,359

$ 193

14.2% Net gain on sale of securities (23)

41

(64)

-156.1% Net gain on sale of loans 555

474

81

17.1% ATM/Interchange fees 951

588

363

61.7% Wealth management fees 911

836

75

9.0% Bank owned life insurance 252

144

108

75.0% Tax refund processing fees 550

550

-

0.0% Other 356

398

(42)

-10.6% Total noninterest income $ 5,104

$ 4,390

$ 714

16.3%















Noninterest income

(unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 3,008

$ 2,493

$ 515

20.7% Net gain on sale of securities (17)

81

(98)

-121.0% Net gain on sale of loans 886

807

79

9.8% ATM/Interchange fees 1,857

1,142

715

62.6% Wealth management fees 1,758

1,688

70

4.1% Bank owned life insurance 499

286

213

74.5% Tax refund processing fees 2,750

2,750

-

0.0% Other 647

759

(112)

-14.8% Total noninterest income $ 11,388

$ 10,006

$ 1,382

13.8% Service charge fees increased $193 thousand, or 14.2%, and $515 thousand, or 20.7%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. ATM/Interchange fees increased $363 thousand, or 61.7%, and $715 thousand, or 62.6%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. Bank owned life insurance increased $108 thousand, or 75.0%, and $213 thousand, or 74.5%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. The increases in service charge fee income, ATM/Interchange fees and bank owned life insurance income are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $16.6 million, an increase of $711 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. Noninterest expense for the first six-months of 2019 increased $5.0 million, or 17.6%, when compared to the first six-months of 2018. Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,





2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 9,548

$ 7,385

$ 2,163

29.3% Net occupancy and equipment 1,444

1,186

258

21.8% Contracted data processing 447

2,739

(2,292)

-83.7% Taxes and assessments 605

479

126

26.3% Professional services 700

1,483

(783)

-52.8% Amortization of intangible assets 235

26

209

803.8% Marketing 367

320

47

14.7% Other 3,293

2,310

983

42.6% Total noninterest expense $ 16,639

$ 15,928

$ 711

4.5%















Noninterest expense





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Six months ended June 30,





2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 19,353

$ 14,759

$ 4,594

31.1% Net occupancy and equipment 2,947

2,321

626

27.0% Contracted data processing 866

3,087

(2,221)

-71.9% Taxes and assessments 1,197

948

249

26.3% Professional services 1,395

2,035

(640)

-31.4% Amortization of intangible assets 475

59

416

705.1% Marketing 707

638

69

10.8% Other 6,148

4,286

1,862

43.4% Total noninterest expense $ 33,088

$ 28,133

$ 4,955

17.6% Compensation expense increased $2.2 million, or 29.3%, for the second quarter and $4.6 million, or 31.1%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. The increase in compensation expense is comprised of salaries of $1.6 million for the three months and $3.4 million for the six months, employee benefits of $593 thousand for the three months and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases are primarily due to the increased size of the company due to the UCB acquisition. Year-to-date average FTE employees were 433.3 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 88.3 FTEs over 2018. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $258 thousand, or 21.8%, and $626, or 27.0%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the addition of 9 locations from the UCB acquisition. Contracted data processing expenses decreased $2.3 million, or 83.7%, and $2.2 million, or 71.9%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to expenses incurred for the data processing conversion of UCB in 2018 which totaled approximately $2.4 million. Professional services costs decreased $783 thousand, or 52.8%, for the second quarter and $640 thousand, or 31.4%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. Both periods of 2018 included approximately $700 thousand of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition. The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 70.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to $3.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the merger with UCB, as well as an increase in net interest income. The merger expenses in the second quarter of 2018 accounted for 790 basis points of the change. Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 15.8% compared to 12.3% for the same period in 2018. The effective income tax rate for second quarter 2019 was 15.1% compared to 6.6% in 2018. The 2018 effective tax rate is skewed by expenses incurred related to the UCB acquisition. Balance Sheet Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.8 million. End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 186,423

$ 177,101

$ 9,322

5.3% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 218,183

210,121

8,062

3.8% Non-owner Occupied 530,570

523,598

6,972

1.3% Residential Real Estate 466,581

457,850

8,731

1.9% Real Estate Construction 144,448

135,195

9,253

6.8% Farm Real Estate 36,116

38,513

(2,397)

-6.2% Consumer and Other 16,449

19,563

(3,114)

-15.9% Total Loans $ 1,598,770

$ 1,561,941

$ 36,829

2.4% The $36.8 million, or 2.4%, increase in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 is spread across the loan portfolio, with the exception of the Farm Real Estate and Consumer loan portfolios. Total deposits increased $52.8 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in demand deposits, both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing. A reduction of brokered deposits partially offset these increases. End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 496,541

$ 468,083

$ 28,458

6.1% Interest-bearing demand 305,086

261,996

43,090

16.4% Savings and money market 562,823

562,882

(59)

0.0% Time deposits 259,484

258,832

652

0.3% Brokered deposits 8,786

28,100

(19,314)

-68.7% Total Deposits $ 1,632,720

$ 1,579,893

$ 52,827

3.3% The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is due to an increase in deposits from the tax refund processing program of $29.5 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $41.4 million increase in public funds accounts. Brokered deposits decreased $19.3 million and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $17.3 million due to a shift in wholesale funding requirements. Asset Quality The Company recorded net recoveries of $107 thousand for the first half of 2019 compared to net charge-offs $267 thousand for the same period of 2018. Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018 Beginning of period $ 13,679

$ 13,134 Charge-offs (395)

(651) Recoveries 502

384 Provision -

- End of period $ 13,786

$ 12,867 The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2019 and 0.88% at December 31, 2018. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.38% from 0.46% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 164.7% from 137.9% in 2018. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 were $8.4 million, a 15.6% decrease from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans include $551 thousand and $1.0 million of purchased credit-impaired ("PCI") loans at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Non-accrual loans $ 5,682

$ 6,898 Restructured loans 2,689

3,024 Total non-performing loans 8,371

9,922 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 8,371

$ 9,922 Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26, 2019. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com). Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law. Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 38 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP". Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Interest income 24,926

16,160

49,510

32,084 Interest expense 3,184

1,394

6,050

2,546 Net interest income 21,742

14,766

43,460

29,538 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

- Net interest income after provision 21,742

14,766

43,460

29,538 Noninterest income 5,104

4,390

11,388

10,006 Noninterest expense 16,639

15,928

33,088

28,133 Income before taxes 10,207

3,228

21,760

11,411 Income tax expense 1,546

214

3,430

1,408 Net income 8,661

3,014

18,330

10,003 Preferred stock dividends 164

299

328

602 Net income available













to common shareholders 8,497

2,715

18,002

9,401















Dividends per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.07

$ 0.20

$ 0.14















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.54

$ 0.26

$ 1.15

$ 0.91 diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.24

$ 1.08

$ 0.79















Average shares outstanding,













basic 15,628,537

10,470,839

15,618,154

10,342,763 diluted 16,922,712

12,615,336

16,912,329

12,606,415















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.58%

0.78%

1.65%

1.26% Return on average equity 11.01%

6.42%

11.98%

10.82% Dividend payout ratio 19.85%

24.32%

17.04%

14.48% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.49%

4.21%

4.47%

4.13% Selected Balance Sheet Items

(unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 49,839

$ 42,779 Investment securities 360,512

347,364 Loans held for sale 2,563

1,391 Loans 1,598,770

1,561,941 Less allowance for loan losses 13,786

13,679 Net loans 1,584,984

1,548,262 Other securities 20,280

21,021 Premises and equipment, net 21,720

22,021 Goodwill and other intangibles 85,706

86,203 Bank owned life insurance 44,491

43,037 Other assets 32,900

26,876 Total assets $ 2,202,995

$ 2,138,954







Total deposits $ 1,632,720

$ 1,579,893 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 176,300

193,600 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,554

22,199 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,782

14,937 Total shareholders' equity 324,212

298,898 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,202,995

$ 2,138,954







Shares outstanding at period end 15,663,059

15,603,499







Book value per share $ 20.10

$ 18.56 Equity to asset ratio 14.72%

13.97%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.86%

0.88% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.38%

0.46% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 164.69%

137.87%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 5,682

$ 6,898 Troubled debt restructurings 2,689

3,024 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 8,371

$ 9,922 Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 49,839

$ 164,094

$ 42,779

$ 64,754

$ 41,156 Investment securities 360,512

351,006

347,364

318,112

231,013 Loans held for sale 2,563

1,444

1,391

4,025

4,058 Loans 1,598,770

1,573,193

1,561,941

1,515,644

1,180,032 Allowance for loan losses (13,786)

(13,822)

(13,679)

(13,331)

(12,867) Net Loans 1,584,984

1,559,371

1,548,262

1,502,313

1,167,165 Other securities 20,280

20,280

21,021

17,774

15,154 Premises and equipment, net 21,720

21,772

22,021

22,518

17,308 Goodwill and other intangibles 85,706

85,955

86,203

85,964

28,342 Bank owned life insurance 44,491

44,239

43,037

42,750

25,411 Other assets 32,900

29,541

26,876

27,325

18,700 Total Assets $ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702

$ 2,138,954

$ 2,085,535

$ 1,548,307



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 1,632,720

$ 1,765,801

$ 1,579,893

$ 1,577,755

$ 1,146,172 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 176,300

127,100

193,600

145,100

156,200 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 15,554

21,970

22,199

18,515

14,230 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,782

21,347

14,937

25,350

12,430 Total liabilities 1,878,783

1,965,645

1,840,056

1,796,147

1,358,459



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B 9,364

9,364

9,364

10,878

13,250 Common shares 267,275

266,990

266,901

265,324

158,191 Accumulated earnings 56,199

49,421

41,320

35,302

39,898 Treasury shares (17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) 8,609

3,517

(1,452)

(4,881)

(4,256) Total shareholders' equity 324,212

312,057

298,898

289,388

189,848



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702

$ 2,138,954

$ 2,085,535

$ 1,548,307



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 1,986,841

$ 2,017,523

$ 1,907,966

$ 1,534,039

$ 1,427,953 Securities 373,999

365,219

352,412

252,832

247,301 Loans 1,583,533

1,564,208

1,532,012

1,256,680

1,158,956 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 1,670,247

$ 1,807,102

$ 1,591,521

$ 1,202,419

$ 1,190,415 Interest-bearing deposits 1,129,964

1,126,173

1,120,876

816,773

756,289 Other interest-bearing liabilities 186,140

148,891

204,002

228,164

149,433 Total shareholders' equity 315,438

301,656

290,096

205,601

188,330 (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018



















Total interest and dividend income $ 24,926

$ 24,584

$ 23,707

$ 17,886

$ 16,160 Total interest expense 3,184

2,865

2,962

2,062

1,394 Net interest income 21,742

21,719

20,745

15,824

14,766 Provision for loan losses -

-

390

390

- Noninterest income 5,104

6,284

4,838

3,288

4,390 Noninterest expense 16,639

16,449

16,391

22,156

15,928 Income (loss) before taxes 10,207

11,554

8,802

(3,434)

3,228 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,546

1,885

1,233

(1)

214 Net income (loss) 8,661

9,669

7,569

(3,433)

3,014 Preferred stock dividends 164

164

165

192

299 Net income (loss) available to

















common shareholders $ 8,497

$ 9,505

$ 7,404

$ (3,625)

$ 2,715



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,719

$ 1,404

$ 1,386

$ 971

$ 719



















Per share data





































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.54

$ 0.61

$ 0.48

$ (0.31)

$ 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share 0.51

0.57

0.45

(0.31)

0.24 Dividends per common share 0.11

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.07 Average common shares outstanding - basic 15,628,537

15,607,655

15,521,404

11,627,093

10,470,839 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,922,712

16,901,830

16,898,186

13,271,073

12,615,336



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 13,822

$ 13,679

$ 13,331

$ 12,867

$ 12,814 Charge-offs (156)

(239)

(119)

(133)

(226) Recoveries 120

382

77

207

279 Provision -

-

390

390

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 13,786

$ 13,822

$ 13,679

$ 13,331

$ 12,867



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 0.86%

0.88%

0.88%

0.88%

1.09% Allowance to nonperforming assets 164.69%

150.60%

137.87%

132.86%

168.36% Allowance to nonperforming loans 164.69%

150.60%

137.87%

132.86%

168.36%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 8,371

$ 9,178

$ 9,140

$ 10,034

$ 7,642 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 8,371

$ 9,178

$ 9,140

$ 10,034

$ 7,642



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.44%

11.64%

12.22%

15.37%

12.96% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.94%

15.64%

15.30%

15.43%

15.71% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.78%

16.48%

16.15%

16.29%

16.74% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.89%

9.96%

9.98%

9.70%

9.80%



















(1) See reconciliation of GAAP measures below

































































































Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Tangible Common Equity 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018



















Total Equity $ 324,212

$ 312,057

$ 298,898

$ 289,388

$ 189,848 Less: Preferred Equity 9,364

9,364

9,364

10,878

13,250 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,065

84,299

84,540

84,286

27,572



















Tangible common equity $ 230,783

$ 218,394

$ 204,994

$ 194,224

$ 149,026



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,633,059

15,624,113

15,603,499

15,395,064

10,788,892



















Tangible book value per share $ 14.76

$ 13.98

$ 13.14

$ 12.62

$ 13.81



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets $2,202,995

$2,277,702

$2,138,954

$2,085,535

$1,548,307 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 84,065

84,299

84,540

84,286

27,572



















Tangible assets $2,118,930

$2,193,403

$2,054,414

$2,001,249

$1,520,735



















Tangible common equity ratio 10.89%

9.96%

9.98%

9.71%

9.80% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Adjusted earnings 2019

2018

2019

2018















Income before taxes (GAAP) 10,207

3,228

21,760

11,411 Acquisition and integration expenses -

3,150

-

3,150 Adjusted earnings, pretax 10,207

6,378

21,760

14,561 Adjusted income tax expense 1,546

876

3,430

2,070 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 8,661

5,503

18,330

12,492 Preferred stock dividends 164

299

328

602 Adjusted net income available to













common shareholders $ 8,497

$ 5,204

$ 18,002

$ 11,890















Adjusted earnings per common share - basic $ 0.54

$ 0.50

$ 1.15

$ 1.15 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted 0.51

0.44

1.08

0.99 Average common shares outstanding - basic 15,628,537

10,470,839

15,618,154

10,342,763 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,922,712

12,615,336

16,912,329

12,606,415















Adjusted Efficiency ratio































Six Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2019

2018























Noninterest expense (GAAP) 33,088

28,133







Acquisition and integration expense -

(3,150)







Adjusted noninterest expense 33,088

24,983























Net interest income (GAAP) 43,460

29,538







Effect of tax-exempt income 741

470







Adjusted net interest income 44,201

30,008























Noninterest Income - GAAP 11,388

10,006























Adjusted total revenue 55,589

40,014























Adjusted Efficiency ratio 59.5%

62.4%







View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-300891603.html SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

