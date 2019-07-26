|
Civista Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.
Factors Affecting Comparability
Civista acquired United Community Bancorp ("UCB") in September 2018. The financial position and results of operations of UCB prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company's financial results for periods prior to the acquisition date.
Adjusted Earnings
Financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 included $3.2 million in pre-tax acquisition and integration expenses. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings were $5.2 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $11.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
"I am proud of our second quarter, 2019 results. Comparing 2019 to our adjusted earnings in 2018 diluted earnings per share increased 15.9% for the quarter and 9.1% year to date. Our annualized loan growth was 6.5% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year. We saw additional expansion of our net interest margin and continued strong asset quality," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
Net interest income increased $7.0 million, or 47.2% for the second quarter of 2019, and $13.9 million or 47.1% and for the six months ended June 30, compared to the same periods of 2018. Interest income increased $8.8 million, or 54.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and $17.4 million or 54.3% for the six-month period ended June 30. Average earning assets increased $558.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $536.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30. The increase in average earning assets resulted in $6.7 million and $13.0 million of the increase in interest income, respectively. Additionally, yields increased 54 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points for the six-month period ended June 30th, accounting for $2.1 million and $4.4 million increase in interest income, respectively.
Interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 128.4%, for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million, or 137.6%, for the six-months ended June 30 compared to the same periods of 2018. The increase in interest expense is due to both an increase in average balances of $410.4 million, resulting in $756 thousand of the increase for the second quarter of 2019, and $397.3 million, resulting in $1.5 million of the increase for the six-months ended June 30. Additionally, cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 35 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively. The increase in yield accounted for $1.0 million and $2.0 million of the increase in interest expense.
The tax equivalent net interest margin increased 28 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.21% for the same period a year ago and increased 34 basis points to 4.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.13% for the same period a year ago. Accretion of the purchase accounting adjustments accounted for 25 basis points of the second quarter and 23 basis points of the year-to-date margin.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,583,533
$ 21,657
5.49%
$ 1,158,956
$ 14,144
4.90%
Taxable securities
202,995
1,694
3.39%
145,435
1,040
2.85%
Non-taxable securities
171,004
1,408
4.39%
101,866
886
4.46%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
29,309
167
2.29%
21,696
90
1.66%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 1,986,841
24,926
5.14%
$ 1,427,953
16,160
4.60%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
38,558
36,501
Premises and equipment, net
21,819
17,549
Accrued interest receivable
7,324
5,270
Intangible assets
85,865
28,351
Other assets
22,193
12,781
Bank owned life insurance
44,328
25,317
Less allowance for loan losses
(13,884)
(12,935)
Total Assets
$ 2,193,044
$ 1,540,787
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 858,781
$ 721
0.34%
$ 615,667
$ 250
0.16%
Time
271,183
1,255
1.86%
140,622
320
0.91%
FHLB
138,271
831
2.41%
103,460
482
1.87%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
372
5.07%
29,427
338
4.61%
Repurchase Agreements
18,442
5
0.11%
16,546
4
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,316,104
3,184
0.97%
$ 905,722
1,394
0.62%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
540,283
434,126
Other liabilities
21,219
12,609
Shareholders' Equity
315,438
188,330
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,193,044
$ 1,540,787
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 21,742
4.17%
$ 14,766
3.98%
Net interest margin
4.49%
4.21%
* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 1,573,924
$ 42,619
5.46%
$ 1,153,230
$ 27,783
4.86%
Taxable securities
205,285
3,442
3.41%
143,229
2,026
2.84%
Non-taxable securities
164,349
2,760
4.44%
101,673
1,764
4.49%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
58,541
689
2.37%
67,108
511
1.54%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,002,099
49,510
5.08%
$ 1,465,240
32,084
4.48%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
65,567
64,211
Premises and equipment, net
21,872
17,641
Accrued interest receivable
6,931
4,860
Intangible assets
85,990
28,359
Other assets
22,394
12,968
Bank owned life insurance
43,987
25,247
Less allowance for loan losses
(13,885)
(13,037)
Total Assets
$ 2,234,955
$ 1,605,489
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 857,232
$ 1,429
0.34%
$ 615,940
$ 502
0.16%
Time
270,847
2,438
1.82%
163,878
775
0.95%
FHLB
117,882
1,429
2.44%
71,727
634
1.78%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
744
5.10%
29,427
626
4.29%
Repurchase Agreements
20,309
10
0.10%
17,467
9
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,295,697
6,050
0.94%
$ 898,439
2,546
0.57%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
610,265
506,002
Other liabilities
20,408
14,656
Shareholders' Equity
308,585
186,392
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,234,955
$ 1,605,489
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 43,460
4.14%
$ 29,538
3.91%
Net interest margin
4.47%
4.13%
* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
No provision for loan losses was recorded during 2019 and 2018. With low net charge offs, improved asset quality and strengthened problem loan coverage ratios, we felt comfortable with no provision so far in 2019, despite the loan growth.
For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $714 thousand, or 16.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. Noninterest income for the first six-months of 2019 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the prior year's first six months.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,552
$ 1,359
$ 193
14.2%
Net gain on sale of securities
(23)
41
(64)
-156.1%
Net gain on sale of loans
555
474
81
17.1%
ATM/Interchange fees
951
588
363
61.7%
Wealth management fees
911
836
75
9.0%
Bank owned life insurance
252
144
108
75.0%
Tax refund processing fees
550
550
-
0.0%
Other
356
398
(42)
-10.6%
Total noninterest income
$ 5,104
$ 4,390
$ 714
16.3%
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 3,008
$ 2,493
$ 515
20.7%
Net gain on sale of securities
(17)
81
(98)
-121.0%
Net gain on sale of loans
886
807
79
9.8%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,857
1,142
715
62.6%
Wealth management fees
1,758
1,688
70
4.1%
Bank owned life insurance
499
286
213
74.5%
Tax refund processing fees
2,750
2,750
-
0.0%
Other
647
759
(112)
-14.8%
Total noninterest income
$ 11,388
$ 10,006
$ 1,382
13.8%
Service charge fees increased $193 thousand, or 14.2%, and $515 thousand, or 20.7%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. ATM/Interchange fees increased $363 thousand, or 61.7%, and $715 thousand, or 62.6%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. Bank owned life insurance increased $108 thousand, or 75.0%, and $213 thousand, or 74.5%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30. The increases in service charge fee income, ATM/Interchange fees and bank owned life insurance income are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018.
For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $16.6 million, an increase of $711 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. Noninterest expense for the first six-months of 2019 increased $5.0 million, or 17.6%, when compared to the first six-months of 2018.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 9,548
$ 7,385
$ 2,163
29.3%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,444
1,186
258
21.8%
Contracted data processing
447
2,739
(2,292)
-83.7%
Taxes and assessments
605
479
126
26.3%
Professional services
700
1,483
(783)
-52.8%
Amortization of intangible assets
235
26
209
803.8%
Marketing
367
320
47
14.7%
Other
3,293
2,310
983
42.6%
Total noninterest expense
$ 16,639
$ 15,928
$ 711
4.5%
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
June 30,
2019
2018
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 19,353
$ 14,759
$ 4,594
31.1%
Net occupancy and equipment
2,947
2,321
626
27.0%
Contracted data processing
866
3,087
(2,221)
-71.9%
Taxes and assessments
1,197
948
249
26.3%
Professional services
1,395
2,035
(640)
-31.4%
Amortization of intangible assets
475
59
416
705.1%
Marketing
707
638
69
10.8%
Other
6,148
4,286
1,862
43.4%
Total noninterest expense
$ 33,088
$ 28,133
$ 4,955
17.6%
Compensation expense increased $2.2 million, or 29.3%, for the second quarter and $4.6 million, or 31.1%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. The increase in compensation expense is comprised of salaries of $1.6 million for the three months and $3.4 million for the six months, employee benefits of $593 thousand for the three months and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases are primarily due to the increased size of the company due to the UCB acquisition. Year-to-date average FTE employees were 433.3 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 88.3 FTEs over 2018. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $258 thousand, or 21.8%, and $626, or 27.0%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the addition of 9 locations from the UCB acquisition. Contracted data processing expenses decreased $2.3 million, or 83.7%, and $2.2 million, or 71.9%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to expenses incurred for the data processing conversion of UCB in 2018 which totaled approximately $2.4 million. Professional services costs decreased $783 thousand, or 52.8%, for the second quarter and $640 thousand, or 31.4%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019. Both periods of 2018 included approximately $700 thousand of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition.
The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 70.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to $3.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the merger with UCB, as well as an increase in net interest income. The merger expenses in the second quarter of 2018 accounted for 790 basis points of the change.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 15.8% compared to 12.3% for the same period in 2018. The effective income tax rate for second quarter 2019 was 15.1% compared to 6.6% in 2018. The 2018 effective tax rate is skewed by expenses incurred related to the UCB acquisition.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.8 million.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 186,423
$ 177,101
$ 9,322
5.3%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
218,183
210,121
8,062
3.8%
Non-owner Occupied
530,570
523,598
6,972
1.3%
Residential Real Estate
466,581
457,850
8,731
1.9%
Real Estate Construction
144,448
135,195
9,253
6.8%
Farm Real Estate
36,116
38,513
(2,397)
-6.2%
Consumer and Other
16,449
19,563
(3,114)
-15.9%
Total Loans
$ 1,598,770
$ 1,561,941
$ 36,829
2.4%
The $36.8 million, or 2.4%, increase in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 is spread across the loan portfolio, with the exception of the Farm Real Estate and Consumer loan portfolios.
Total deposits increased $52.8 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in demand deposits, both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing. A reduction of brokered deposits partially offset these increases.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 496,541
$ 468,083
$ 28,458
6.1%
Interest-bearing demand
305,086
261,996
43,090
16.4%
Savings and money market
562,823
562,882
(59)
0.0%
Time deposits
259,484
258,832
652
0.3%
Brokered deposits
8,786
28,100
(19,314)
-68.7%
Total Deposits
$ 1,632,720
$ 1,579,893
$ 52,827
3.3%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is due to an increase in deposits from the tax refund processing program of $29.5 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $41.4 million increase in public funds accounts. Brokered deposits decreased $19.3 million and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $17.3 million due to a shift in wholesale funding requirements.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded net recoveries of $107 thousand for the first half of 2019 compared to net charge-offs $267 thousand for the same period of 2018.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
Beginning of period
$ 13,679
$ 13,134
Charge-offs
(395)
(651)
Recoveries
502
384
Provision
-
-
End of period
$ 13,786
$ 12,867
The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2019 and 0.88% at December 31, 2018. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.38% from 0.46% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 164.7% from 137.9% in 2018.
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 were $8.4 million, a 15.6% decrease from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans include $551 thousand and $1.0 million of purchased credit-impaired ("PCI") loans at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,682
$ 6,898
Restructured loans
2,689
3,024
Total non-performing loans
8,371
9,922
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 8,371
$ 9,922
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 38 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest income
24,926
16,160
49,510
32,084
Interest expense
3,184
1,394
6,050
2,546
Net interest income
21,742
14,766
43,460
29,538
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision
21,742
14,766
43,460
29,538
Noninterest income
5,104
4,390
11,388
10,006
Noninterest expense
16,639
15,928
33,088
28,133
Income before taxes
10,207
3,228
21,760
11,411
Income tax expense
1,546
214
3,430
1,408
Net income
8,661
3,014
18,330
10,003
Preferred stock dividends
164
299
328
602
Net income available
to common shareholders
8,497
2,715
18,002
9,401
Dividends per common share
$ 0.11
$ 0.07
$ 0.20
$ 0.14
Earnings per common share,
basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.26
$ 1.15
$ 0.91
diluted
$ 0.51
$ 0.24
$ 1.08
$ 0.79
Average shares outstanding,
basic
15,628,537
10,470,839
15,618,154
10,342,763
diluted
16,922,712
12,615,336
16,912,329
12,606,415
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.58%
0.78%
1.65%
1.26%
Return on average equity
11.01%
6.42%
11.98%
10.82%
Dividend payout ratio
19.85%
24.32%
17.04%
14.48%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.49%
4.21%
4.47%
4.13%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 49,839
$ 42,779
Investment securities
360,512
347,364
Loans held for sale
2,563
1,391
Loans
1,598,770
1,561,941
Less allowance for loan losses
13,786
13,679
Net loans
1,584,984
1,548,262
Other securities
20,280
21,021
Premises and equipment, net
21,720
22,021
Goodwill and other intangibles
85,706
86,203
Bank owned life insurance
44,491
43,037
Other assets
32,900
26,876
Total assets
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,138,954
Total deposits
$ 1,632,720
$ 1,579,893
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176,300
193,600
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,554
22,199
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,782
14,937
Total shareholders' equity
324,212
298,898
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,138,954
Shares outstanding at period end
15,663,059
15,603,499
Book value per share
$ 20.10
$ 18.56
Equity to asset ratio
14.72%
13.97%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.86%
0.88%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.38%
0.46%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
164.69%
137.87%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 5,682
$ 6,898
Troubled debt restructurings
2,689
3,024
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 8,371
$ 9,922
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
End of Period Balances
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 49,839
$ 164,094
$ 42,779
$ 64,754
$ 41,156
Investment securities
360,512
351,006
347,364
318,112
231,013
Loans held for sale
2,563
1,444
1,391
4,025
4,058
Loans
1,598,770
1,573,193
1,561,941
1,515,644
1,180,032
Allowance for loan losses
(13,786)
(13,822)
(13,679)
(13,331)
(12,867)
Net Loans
1,584,984
1,559,371
1,548,262
1,502,313
1,167,165
Other securities
20,280
20,280
21,021
17,774
15,154
Premises and equipment, net
21,720
21,772
22,021
22,518
17,308
Goodwill and other intangibles
85,706
85,955
86,203
85,964
28,342
Bank owned life insurance
44,491
44,239
43,037
42,750
25,411
Other assets
32,900
29,541
26,876
27,325
18,700
Total Assets
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
$ 2,138,954
$ 2,085,535
$ 1,548,307
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 1,632,720
$ 1,765,801
$ 1,579,893
$ 1,577,755
$ 1,146,172
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176,300
127,100
193,600
145,100
156,200
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
15,554
21,970
22,199
18,515
14,230
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,782
21,347
14,937
25,350
12,430
Total liabilities
1,878,783
1,965,645
1,840,056
1,796,147
1,358,459
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares, Series B
9,364
9,364
9,364
10,878
13,250
Common shares
267,275
266,990
266,901
265,324
158,191
Accumulated earnings
56,199
49,421
41,320
35,302
39,898
Treasury shares
(17,235)
(17,235)
(17,235)
(17,235)
(17,235)
Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)
8,609
3,517
(1,452)
(4,881)
(4,256)
Total shareholders' equity
324,212
312,057
298,898
289,388
189,848
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,202,995
$ 2,277,702
$ 2,138,954
$ 2,085,535
$ 1,548,307
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 1,986,841
$ 2,017,523
$ 1,907,966
$ 1,534,039
$ 1,427,953
Securities
373,999
365,219
352,412
252,832
247,301
Loans
1,583,533
1,564,208
1,532,012
1,256,680
1,158,956
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 1,670,247
$ 1,807,102
$ 1,591,521
$ 1,202,419
$ 1,190,415
Interest-bearing deposits
1,129,964
1,126,173
1,120,876
816,773
756,289
Other interest-bearing liabilities
186,140
148,891
204,002
228,164
149,433
Total shareholders' equity
315,438
301,656
290,096
205,601
188,330
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income statement
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Total interest and dividend income
$ 24,926
$ 24,584
$ 23,707
$ 17,886
$ 16,160
Total interest expense
3,184
2,865
2,962
2,062
1,394
Net interest income
21,742
21,719
20,745
15,824
14,766
Provision for loan losses
-
-
390
390
-
Noninterest income
5,104
6,284
4,838
3,288
4,390
Noninterest expense
16,639
16,449
16,391
22,156
15,928
Income (loss) before taxes
10,207
11,554
8,802
(3,434)
3,228
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,546
1,885
1,233
(1)
214
Net income (loss)
8,661
9,669
7,569
(3,433)
3,014
Preferred stock dividends
164
164
165
192
299
Net income (loss) available to
common shareholders
$ 8,497
$ 9,505
$ 7,404
$ (3,625)
$ 2,715
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,719
$ 1,404
$ 1,386
$ 971
$ 719
Per share data
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.54
$ 0.61
$ 0.48
$ (0.31)
$ 0.26
Diluted earnings per common share
0.51
0.57
0.45
(0.31)
0.24
Dividends per common share
0.11
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.07
Average common shares outstanding - basic
15,628,537
15,607,655
15,521,404
11,627,093
10,470,839
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,922,712
16,901,830
16,898,186
13,271,073
12,615,336
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 13,822
$ 13,679
$ 13,331
$ 12,867
$ 12,814
Charge-offs
(156)
(239)
(119)
(133)
(226)
Recoveries
120
382
77
207
279
Provision
-
-
390
390
-
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 13,786
$ 13,822
$ 13,679
$ 13,331
$ 12,867
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
0.86%
0.88%
0.88%
0.88%
1.09%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
164.69%
150.60%
137.87%
132.86%
168.36%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
164.69%
150.60%
137.87%
132.86%
168.36%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
$ 9,140
$ 10,034
$ 7,642
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 8,371
$ 9,178
$ 9,140
$ 10,034
$ 7,642
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.44%
11.64%
12.22%
15.37%
12.96%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.94%
15.64%
15.30%
15.43%
15.71%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.78%
16.48%
16.15%
16.29%
16.74%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
10.89%
9.96%
9.98%
9.70%
9.80%
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP measures below
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Tangible Common Equity
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Total Equity
$ 324,212
$ 312,057
$ 298,898
$ 289,388
$ 189,848
Less: Preferred Equity
9,364
9,364
9,364
10,878
13,250
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
84,065
84,299
84,540
84,286
27,572
Tangible common equity
$ 230,783
$ 218,394
$ 204,994
$ 194,224
$ 149,026
Total Shares Outstanding
15,633,059
15,624,113
15,603,499
15,395,064
10,788,892
Tangible book value per share
$ 14.76
$ 13.98
$ 13.14
$ 12.62
$ 13.81
Tangible Assets
Total Assets
$2,202,995
$2,277,702
$2,138,954
$2,085,535
$1,548,307
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
84,065
84,299
84,540
84,286
27,572
Tangible assets
$2,118,930
$2,193,403
$2,054,414
$2,001,249
$1,520,735
Tangible common equity ratio
10.89%
9.96%
9.98%
9.71%
9.80%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months
Ended
Three Months
Ended
Six Months
Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Adjusted earnings
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income before taxes (GAAP)
10,207
3,228
21,760
11,411
Acquisition and integration expenses
-
3,150
-
3,150
Adjusted earnings, pretax
10,207
6,378
21,760
14,561
Adjusted income tax expense
1,546
876
3,430
2,070
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
8,661
5,503
18,330
12,492
Preferred stock dividends
164
299
328
602
Adjusted net income available to
common shareholders
$ 8,497
$ 5,204
$ 18,002
$ 11,890
Adjusted earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.50
$ 1.15
$ 1.15
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted
0.51
0.44
1.08
0.99
Average common shares outstanding - basic
15,628,537
10,470,839
15,618,154
10,342,763
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,922,712
12,615,336
16,912,329
12,606,415
Adjusted Efficiency ratio
Six Months
Ended
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
33,088
28,133
Acquisition and integration expense
-
(3,150)
Adjusted noninterest expense
33,088
24,983
Net interest income (GAAP)
43,460
29,538
Effect of tax-exempt income
741
470
Adjusted net interest income
44,201
30,008
Noninterest Income - GAAP
11,388
10,006
Adjusted total revenue
55,589
40,014
Adjusted Efficiency ratio
59.5%
62.4%
