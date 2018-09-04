Claims Leader Jeffrey T. Bowman Joins Global Risk Solutions as Non-Executive Chair

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading independently owned claims
management company, is pleased to announce it has named Jeffrey T.
Bowman as the company’s non-executive chair.
A career insurance industry executive with extensive experience in
claims, Mr. Bowman is widely respected for his leadership and commitment
to improving the industry. Before joining GRS, he served as the global
chief executive officer of the largest publicly traded claims management
corporation, where he was instrumental in growing its international and
domestic business.
Recently, he has provided professional advisory services to insurance
industry organizations as a consultant with Deloitte. He is a board
trustee and former chair of The Institutes, a non-profit organization
focused on professional development in risk management and insurance
throughout the property and casualty industry.
“A leader of Jeff’s caliber, with his expertise and reputation in
serving clients, brings enormous value to the GRS corporate family,”
said Kip Radigan, CEO of Global Risk Solutions. “He will play a key role
in helping our organization’s strategic growth, both domestically and
internationally. Our management team and I are very excited to welcome
Jeff as we begin the next phase of our corporate development. Taking
care of our clients is our No. 1 objective. With Jeff’s leadership
onboard, GRS will be able to further enhance that focus.”
Mr. Bowman said: “The GRS culture was a very important factor in my
decision to join. I am impressed with the quality of its employees and
management as well as their passion and desire to serve clients while
growing the business and delivering quality and innovation. An example
is GRS BRIDGE, an innovative web-based portal that lets clients access
information about critical claims processes anywhere and at any time.”
“My goal is to help the management team grow GRS while serving clients
in their time of need. GRS is big enough to be competitive, deploy new
technology and attract top-quality adjusters while at the same time
small enough to deliver caring, attentive service,” Mr. Bowman added.
About Global Risk Solutions
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices throughout the United
States, GRS is an independent provider of claims management solutions to
insurance companies and self-insured entities. The GRS network serves
clients in North America and overseas. GRS offers a diverse range of
claims adjusting services, including task and full adjustment,
information management, cost analysis and litigation support designed to
facilitate the claims process, from assignment to final resolution. GRS
focuses its services and technology to support a coordinated response
team capable of handling any size claim load. For more information,
please visit www.GlobalRiskSolutions.com.
