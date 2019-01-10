Clairus Group : Banks on Skills and Experience, Expands Team to Attack Aggressive Growth Plan

Clairus
Group, a fast-growing, vertically integrated leader in automotive
glass distribution, replacement and claims management, today announced
the creation of a new team dedicated to North American mergers and
acquisitions (M&A). This high-powered working group is led by Yves A.
Sicard, who joined the company as Vice-President, Corporate Development
at the end of 2018.
An attorney and holder of an MBA, Mr. Sicard has wide-ranging
transactional, operational and financial experience gained in Montréal,
Toronto, New York, Paris and London. He combines 20 years of
transactional experience as an investment banking professional with a
decade of executive experience at the helm of high-growth companies.
Most recently with Oaklins E. Canada, a Montréal-based investment bank
specializing in mid-market M&A, Mr. Sicard has worked for Goldman Sachs,
TD Securities and Citibank, among many others.
“Clairus Group has built an impressive foundation for growth, and this
new M&A team, with Yves A. Sicard at the helm, is ready to accelerate
the company’s North American development,” said Marc Desmarais,
President and CEO, Clairus Group. “Mr. Sicard has solid expertise,
which, in partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners, will enable our
company to become North America’s largest integrated player in
automotive glass distribution, installation and replacement, as well as
insurance claims management.”
A rapidly expanding network
Quickly after creating the new M&A team, Clairus Group demonstrated its
commitment to growth by acquiring At Pac Auto Parts and its vast network
of stores in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes, as well as its three
warehouses in Quebec. This transaction was successfully completed with
the support of the minority shareholder, Dumas Brothers. The move allows
Clairus to craft an ecosystem where the key components of the insurance
claims process (automotive glass and collision) all work together
seamlessly. The resulting synergy will help the company be more nimble,
providing faster, simpler and safer services across its customer base.
“The claims industry is in a state of flux. Consumer needs are
evolving—now more than ever, they want advanced services, expert
know-how and technological innovation. That’s where we come in. With our
service platform, we can quickly and easily look at our customers’ needs
and match them with the most qualified repair and claims management
professionals,” explained Mr. Desmarais.
Evolving strategic partnerships
During the past two years, Clairus Group had already taken numerous
steps to enhance its Canadian market presence, adding Go! Glass &
Accessories, Star Auto Glass and Docteur du Pare-Brise (Neuromage) to
its existing VitroPlus, UniglassPlus and Ziebart banners.
With the arrival of Ridgemont Equity Partners as its U.S. financial
partner in early 2018, Clairus has kick-started a new phase of expansion
into Western Canada and the United States, transforming Clairus into a
dominant player in the North American automotive glass and insurance
claims industry. The recruitment of a team entirely dedicated to M&A,
led by Mr. Sicard and supported by Mr. Desmarais, will propel the
company’s next acquisition phase, to be announced in the first quarter
of 2019.
About Clairus Group
The Clairus Group is a leading technology-enabled provider of
replacement, repair and recalibration services for automotive glass and
related advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), serving vehicle
owners, fleets, and insurance carriers. The Company currently operates
22 distribution centres and services its clientele through more than 220
in-bay service centres and 300 mobile units. More than ever, customers
are benefiting from the Company's automotive glass expertise and its
cutting edge on-demand claims technology.
About At Pac
At Pac carries the widest inventory of C.A.P.A. (Certified Automotive
Parts Association) parts such as hoods, fenders, doors, bumpers, lights
and tailgates, as well as the largest selection of automotive lamps
which meet the ISO-9002 quality standards for most domestic and imported
cars and trucks. For more than 25 years, At Pac Auto Parts, a family
owned company, has remained a reliable and growing company through the
support of consumers, body shops and the insurance industry. At Pac
employs more than 40 people in 3 warehouses with a distribution network
completed by nearly 30 distributors partners throughout the provinces of
Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005718/en/