Clancy Exploration : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ASX CODE

08/16/2019 | 12:37am EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

16 August 2019

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ASX CODE

On 2 August 2019, Sagon Resources Limited ("Sagon" or "the Company") advised that a resolution had been passed by Shareholders at a General Meeting to change the name of the Company from Clancy Exploration Limited to Sagon Resources Limited.

The change of the Company name process has now been completed and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission has recorded the change of the Company name effective from 2 August 2019.

The effective date for the change of the Company name on the ASX will take effect from the commencement of trading on Monday 19 August 2019 and the ASX Listing code for Sagon will change from "CLY" to "SG1".

Sagon Resources Limited

Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Ph: 08 6143 6720 ACN: 105 578 756

Disclaimer

Clancy Exploration Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 04:31:03 UTC
