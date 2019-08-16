Clancy Exploration : CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ASX CODE

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 16 August 2019

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND ASX CODE

On 2 August 2019, Sagon Resources Limited ("Sagon" or "the Company") advised that a resolution had been passed by Shareholders at a General Meeting to change the name of the Company from Clancy Exploration Limited to Sagon Resources Limited.

The change of the Company name process has now been completed and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission has recorded the change of the Company name effective from 2 August 2019.

The effective date for the change of the Company name on the ASX will take effect from the commencement of trading on Monday 19 August 2019 and the ASX Listing code for Sagon will change from "CLY" to "SG1".