Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Claranova: The General Shareholders' Meeting Unanimously Approves the Conversion to a European Company and the Reverse Stock Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Claranova’s (Paris:CLA) Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Club Laffitte, Paris. The 176 shareholders present and represented held a total of 99,666,207 shares, representing an attendance rate of 25.27%.

The two resolutions proposed, concerning the conversion of the Company’s legal form to a European Company and a reverse stock split (1 new share for 10 existing shares), were unanimously adopted by voting rights present and represented.

Following the General Shareholders’ Meeting, Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova, said: “The adoption of these resolutions is a turning point for our Group’s future. The legal form of a European Company will enable us to clearly display our global ambition and the reverse stock split will help reduce share volatility while improving institutional investors’ perception. I warmly thank all our shareholders for their mobilization, confidence and support.”

The terms of the reverse stock split will be set shortly by Claranova’s Board of Directors and published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO).

Full details of votes cast can be found on the Claranova group website: www.claranova.com

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 annual revenue: August 7, 2019
2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported revenue of nearly €140 million in the first-half of 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships and finance. Its businesses are:

  • Avanquest: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;
  • PlanetArt: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook apps – the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;
  • myDevices: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions (“IoT in a Box”) to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova Group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES
Ticker: CLA
ISIN: FR0004026714
www.claranova.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pCANNAPHARMARX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : MDA, a Maxar Company, Announces Successful Launch of Canada's RADARSAT Constellation Mission
BU
05:19pGARMIN : What Should You Eat to Ease PMS?
PU
05:19pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
05:19pWAL MART STORES : Jennifer Garner and Walmart Team Up to Inspire Acts of Kindness
PU
05:16pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to invest $150 million to boost heavy-duty pickup truck production
RE
05:16pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to invest $150 million to boost heavy-duty pickup truck production
RE
05:16pYandex's self-driving car hits the streets of Tel Aviv
AQ
05:16pDstillery Raises $5.9 Million to Fuel Rapidly-Growing Custom Audience Solutions Business
GL
05:15pWOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : Assets in Woodford's smaller fund shrink - Morningstar
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty
5TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About