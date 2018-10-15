Claranova: myDevices and Arm Partner to Simplify IoT

Combining myDevices’ IoT in a Box™ technology with Arm® Pelion™ IoT Platform creates an easy onboarding experience while providing enterprise-grade IoT capabilities.

myDevices and Arm have partnered to accelerate the creation of finished IoT solutions by simplifying device onboarding and increasing the number of sensors, gateways, and solutions integrated with the Arm® Pelion™ IoT Platform that customers can leverage. myDevices has partnered with hundreds of gateway and sensor manufacturers to create a robust ecosystem of LoRa devices that can be easily mixed and matched to create specific vertical applications. In addition to the vast catalog of devices, myDevices provides IoT enablement such as QR code onboarding, permission-based user management, escalations, threshold alerts, time-based rules, reporting, corrective action logs, device history visualization, and 3rd party integrations, all accessible from native mobile apps, an online dashboard, or an API.

“Organizations are looking for a fast and simple way to get their IoT solutions running from prototype development to production,” said Charlene Marini, vice president of strategy, IoT Services Group, Arm. “Together with myDevices we are providing an easy onboarding user experience with device and data management, enabling customers to benefit from IoT solutions immediately and easily scale them as their business grows.”

At the Arm TechCon event on October 16-18, myDevices and Arm will provision a wide variety of sensors and gateways to demonstrate how easy it is for integrators and enterprise customers to combine sensors to solve specific use cases such as cold storage, facility management, pest control, and other remote monitoring solutions.

“As a result of the collaboration, system integrators and enterprise customers can now easily configure and deploy a secure, commercial-ready IoT solution in days,” said Kevin Bromber, Founder and CEO of myDevices. “In addition, Arm’s device management provides secure FOTA updates to these solutions while Arm’s data management provides enterprise level insights that meet the needs of the most challenging IoT use cases.”

Users can start building and deploying IoT solutions for only $199 using the new Arm / myDevices Starter Kit at https://www.iotinabox.com/integrations/lora-arm-treasure-data/

About myDevices

myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers engineers and enterprises to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT solutions. myDevices is the creator of Cayenne – the industry’s de facto IoT Solution Builder; IoT Ready Program™– trusted catalog of drag and drop IoT devices; and IoT in a Box™– finished IoT solutions for a variety of vertical markets. The company’s mission is to simplify the connected world by providing development tools that enable the creation of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings, smart agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com and www.IoTinaBox.com.

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled the intelligent computing in more than 125 billion chips. Over 70% of the world’s population are using Arm technology, which is securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the supercomputer. This technology combined with our IoT software and device management platform enable customers to derive real business value from their connected devices. Together with our 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute from the chip to the cloud.

About Claranova:

Claranova is a French technology group operating in three major business sectors: mobile services through its PlanetArt division, Internet of Things (IoT) through its myDevices division and monetizing Internet traffic through its Avanquest division. A truly global internet and mobile player, Claranova reports annual revenue in excess of €160 million, generated over 90% internationally. Its businesses are:

PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and FreePrints Photobooks applications – the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions (“IoT in a Box”) to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings;

Avanquest: A specialist in monetizing Internet traffic through cross-cutting solutions, Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

