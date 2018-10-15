Claranova: myDevices and Arm Partner to Simplify IoT

Regulatory News:
Claranova (Paris:CLA):
myDevices and Arm have partnered to accelerate the creation of
finished IoT solutions by simplifying device onboarding and increasing
the number of sensors, gateways, and solutions integrated with the Arm®
Pelion™ IoT Platform that customers can leverage. myDevices has
partnered with hundreds of gateway and sensor manufacturers to create a
robust ecosystem of LoRa devices that can be easily mixed and matched to
create specific vertical applications. In addition to the vast catalog
of devices, myDevices provides IoT enablement such as QR code
onboarding, permission-based user management, escalations, threshold
alerts, time-based rules, reporting, corrective action logs, device
history visualization, and 3rd party integrations, all accessible from
native mobile apps, an online dashboard, or an API.
“Organizations are looking for a fast and simple way to get their IoT
solutions running from prototype development to production,” said
Charlene Marini, vice president of strategy, IoT Services Group, Arm.
“Together with myDevices we are providing an easy onboarding user
experience with device and data management, enabling customers to
benefit from IoT solutions immediately and easily scale them as their
business grows.”
At the Arm
TechCon event on October 16-18, myDevices and Arm will provision a
wide variety of sensors and gateways to demonstrate how easy it is for
integrators and enterprise customers to combine sensors to solve
specific use cases such as cold storage, facility management, pest
control, and other remote monitoring solutions.
“As a result of the collaboration, system integrators and enterprise
customers can now easily configure and deploy a secure, commercial-ready
IoT solution in days,” said Kevin Bromber, Founder and CEO of myDevices.
“In addition, Arm’s device management provides secure FOTA updates to
these solutions while Arm’s data management provides enterprise level
insights that meet the needs of the most challenging IoT use cases.”
Users can start building and deploying IoT solutions for only $199 using
the new Arm / myDevices Starter Kit at https://www.iotinabox.com/integrations/lora-arm-treasure-data/
About myDevices
myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers engineers and
enterprises to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT
solutions. myDevices is the creator of Cayenne – the industry’s de facto
IoT Solution Builder; IoT Ready Program™– trusted catalog of drag and
drop IoT devices; and IoT in a Box™– finished IoT solutions for a
variety of vertical markets. The company’s mission is to simplify the
connected world by providing development tools that enable the creation
of device and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings,
smart agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is
headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com
and www.IoTinaBox.com.
About Arm
Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity
revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses
operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled
the intelligent computing in more than 125 billion chips. Over 70% of
the world’s population are using Arm technology, which is securely
powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the
supercomputer. This technology combined with our IoT software and device
management platform enable customers to derive real business value from
their connected devices. Together with our 1,000+ technology partners we
are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of
compute from the chip to the cloud.
About Claranova:
Claranova is a French technology group operating in three major
business sectors: mobile services through its PlanetArt division,
Internet of Things (IoT) through its myDevices division and monetizing
Internet traffic through its Avanquest division. A truly global internet
and mobile player, Claranova reports annual revenue in excess of €160
million, generated over 90% internationally. Its businesses are:
-
PlanetArt: A world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its
FreePrints and FreePrints Photobooks applications – the cheapest and
simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo
albums from a smartphone;
-
myDevices: A global platform for IoT (Internet of Things)
management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey
solutions (“IoT in a Box”) to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions
are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage,
retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings;
-
Avanquest: A specialist in monetizing Internet traffic through
cross-cutting solutions, Avanquest boosts its customer impact through
cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring
the most efficient monetization possible.
For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com
or www.twitter.com/claranova_group
Next Claranova group events:
Publication of 2018-2019 Q1 revenue: November 7, 2018
Combined
Shareholders’ Meeting: November 29, 2018
